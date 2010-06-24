Sneak Peek! Check Out Lourdes And Madonna’s Sketches For ‘Material Girl’

Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon is a bit of an enigma (Madge keeps her progeny fairly protected), but that just means the celebrity-obsessed are even more curious about the spawn of the one and only Madonna. Get a peek inside the mind of Madge’s first kid, nicknamed Lola, when her juniors collection (designed in collaboration with mom and Iconix Brand Group’s in-house design team) launches August 3 exclusively at Macy’s.

Aptly named Material Girl, the collection of apparel, footwear, handbags and jewelry is priced for the masses from $12-$40. A precoccious teen herself, 13-year old Lola is designing with her generation in mind think prints and embellishments, and tutus paired with rocker-worthy jackets. Sound like anyone circa Like a Virgin?

Not too fast though, this fast fashion line is inspired by a celebrity, but it may not be the collection’s namesake. The famous muse will be revealed with the debut of the brand this August. The above ad image is meant to serve as a clue, as are the just-released sketches below. In the meantime, take a gander and let us know who you think the ambitious mother-daughter team is channeling in the comments below!



All images courtesy of Macy’s

Related:

Is Lady Gaga’s ‘Alejandro’ Music Video Copying Madonna?

Style Standoff – Madonna v. Fergie In The Battle Of The Goth Girls

Beauty Crazed Madonna and Lourdes Mean Business

Smile Blog talks Madonna’s Dolce and Gabanna Editorial