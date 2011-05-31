Sneak Peek: Chanel’s Fall 2011 Campaign, Styled by Carine

As much as ad campaigns each season are a source of excitement: who shot it? which model is winning the ad wars? is there a celebrity involved? Often, the actual images end up being kind of similar: model laying on bed, on chair, in nature, half naked.

Chanel is changing the game with a completely fun and charming, yet still totally high fashion look at Fall with its fifth campaign featuring Freja Beha Erichsen and styled by Carine Roitfeld. The Kaiser shot the images in a photo booth in Paris and they’re kind of sexy, kind of playful and totally Chanel. Karl had told WWD, The mix with Freja was genius,” and we never would have doubted it.

Get a sneak peek before the full range hits glossies in August issues.

[Chics Filles]