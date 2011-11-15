Sneak Peek At Brad Goreski’s Show ‘It’s A Brad, Brad World’

Former Rachel Zoe protege and bow-tie loving preppy poster boy Brad Goreski’s new show It’s A Brad, Brad World premieres on January 2, 2012 on Bravo. While we all knew it would be a deeper look into the every day life as Brad tries to break out from under Rachel’s Chanel clad shadow, a preview is finally here!

Take a look below and get ready to join Brad as he navigates the “glimmering, cutthroat world of fashion styling.” The description states that Brad “struggles to balance work and his home life with long-term boyfriend, Gary.” Gary was mentioned numerous times on The Rachel Zoe Project, and I can’t wait to see him involved. I just hope Brad doesn’t fall too in love with his fame and lose sight of what’s important — having walk-offs with Johnny Weir and having major meltdowns in between award shows and coffee runs.

Anyway, let me know what you think — will you be watching It’s A Brad, Brad World?