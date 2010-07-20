Sneak Peek: Be & D Shows A Polished Side For Fall

Be & D designer Steve Dumain may find his designs on many a celeb (Cameron Diaz, Fergie and Taylor Momsen for starters), but he’s more interested in the everyday woman. “Women these days don’t want a bag they carry just once and toss aside,” the designer emphasized. “For Fall, I was going for an item that a woman can carry everyday, every week, every month.” That credos has served him well for the upcoming season.

On a recent visit to Be & D’s studios, I checked out a Fall collection that was decidedly more polished hardware was cleaned up and the silhouettes were classic satchels and hobos with a deconstructed feel. Besides being impressed by the in-house leathersmiths (the brand is currently relocating to a bigger space to have more work room), I particularly loved that Dumain paid attention to texture. There was a gorgeous leopard-printed kidskin that boasted a delicious handfeel like silky suede, while a couple styles offered rough and tumble distressed finishes for the tough girl (or those who just like to play dress-up like one).

Watch for the Fall 2010 Be & D collection to hit stockists, including Saks, Nordstrom stateside and abroad at Lane Crawford. In the meantime, get a sneak peek of the entire collection in the slideshow above!

All images courtesy of Be & D

