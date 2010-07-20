StyleCaster
Sneak Peek: Be & D Shows A Polished Side For Fall

Bee Shyuan
by
Be & D designer Steve Dumain may find his designs on many a celeb (Cameron Diaz, Fergie and Taylor Momsen for starters), but he’s more interested in the everyday woman. “Women these days don’t want a bag they carry just once and toss aside,” the designer emphasized. “For Fall, I was going for an item that a woman can carry everyday, every week, every month.” That credos has served him well for the upcoming season.

On a recent visit to Be & D’s studios, I checked out a Fall collection that was decidedly more polished hardware was cleaned up and the silhouettes were classic satchels and hobos with a deconstructed feel. Besides being impressed by the in-house leathersmiths (the brand is currently relocating to a bigger space to have more work room), I particularly loved that Dumain paid attention to texture. There was a gorgeous leopard-printed kidskin that boasted a delicious handfeel like silky suede, while a couple styles offered rough and tumble distressed finishes for the tough girl (or those who just like to play dress-up like one).

Watch for the Fall 2010 Be & D collection to hit stockists, including Saks, Nordstrom stateside and abroad at Lane Crawford. In the meantime, get a sneak peek of the entire collection in the slideshow above!

All images courtesy of Be & D

Be & D 'Garrison' satchel in leopard-print kidskin, $1,265

Be & D 'Genesis' satchel in McIntosh red lambskin, $1,095

Be & D 'Alexander' in moonstone python, $995

Be & D 'Barclay' in black matte calf, $1,350

Be & D 'Barclay' in rock distressed lambskin, $1,290

Be & D 'Donnington' in black nubuck, $1,225

Be & D, 'Big Spring' in moonstone nubuck, $1,285

Be & D 'Foundry' in rabbit, $1,195

Be & D 'Genesis' satchel in praline lambskin, $1,095

Be & D 'Woodstock' hobo in black pony, $1,385

Be & D 'Herlihy' in olive lambskin, $1,150

Be & D 'Graphite' distressed calfskin, $498

Be & D 'Cheshire' in camouflage printed calfskin, $368

Be & D 'Cornwall' in rabbit fur/calfskin, $625

Be & D 'Foundry' in black calfskin, $375

Be & D 'Garrison' in black calfskin, $465

Be & D 'Langley' in luggage calfskin, $650

Be & D 'Joe' studded denim flat, $295

Be & D 'Saratoga' black covered stud calfskin, $740

Be & D 'Savile' leopard printed goatskin, $335

Be & D 'Sutton' in black calfskin, $580

Be & D 'Carlisle' black covered stud belt in calfskin, $485

Be & D 'Chain Braid' belt in moonstone/olive lambskin, $178

Be & D 'Laser Cut' in rock calfskin, $215

Be & D 'Turnlock' belt in red calfskin, $185

