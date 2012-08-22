Sneak Peek: 15 Jaw-Dropping Designer Pieces from The Barneys Warehouse Sale

Twice a year, hordes of fashion-crazed shoppers line up in the wee hours of the morning for the kick-off of one of New York’s grand traditions, the Barneys Warehouse sale.
This year, the sale boasted an advance online component, while the brick-and-mortar sale officially kicks off in Chelsea on Thursday, August 23. We had the privilege of getting an inside look at the sale’s offerings before it opens to the public tomorrow morning — though, sadly, we were not allowed to shop. (Yes, it was a trying experience, but we’re willing to suffer a little to get you the inside scoop!) Here, we break down some of the most fabulous finds we spotted — from Christian Louboutin heels to, yes, a Proenza Schouler PS1 bag.
The Barneys Warehouse sale is an epic biannual tradition, in which hordes of fashion-crazed ladies and gents converge on Chelsea to snap up designer goods for up to 75% off. This fall's sale runs August 23 - September 3 at 255 West 17th Street. (Details and hours here.)
An embroidered jacket by cult French designer Isabel Marant.
This floral-print blazer by Celine was $3650 and is marked down to $759 for the sale.
This printed Proenza Schouler cocktail dress is marked down to just $319.
A Dolce & Gabbana dress, marked down from $1429 to $889.
A tropical Stella McCartney dress, marked down from $1595 to $399.
A moody printed pencil skirt from Givenchy.
Of course, one of the biggest draws of the sale is the shoes -- they're right at the front when you walk into the sale floor -- and this year, the shoes do not disappoint.
A fur-topped suede heel from Christian Louboutin was $1595 and is now $639.
An electric-blue pair of flats from Giuseppe Zanotti was $695 and is now $279.
A platform pony-hair bootie from Nina Ricci was $1600 and is now $639.
A mixed-print pair of Giuseppe Zanotti heels was $795 and is now $319.
A pair of metallic Dries van Noten flats was $605 and is now $239.
A neon lace pair of Nicholas Kirkwood heels was $995 and is now $399.
A metallic pair of Phillip Lim heels was $595 and is now $239.
Bags make a note-worthy appearance at the sale, and there's probably enough of them that more than, say, the first five people in line will get a shot at scoring one.
Yes, this is a pony-hair PS1 that's going to be at the Barneys Warehouse Sale. (Granted, it's a bit damaged in one spot on the back, but c'mon.)
This pitch-perfect Phillip Lim bag was $895 and is now $699.