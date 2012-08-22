Sneak Peek: 15 Jaw-Dropping Designer Pieces from The Barneys Warehouse Sale

Twice a year, hordes of fashion-crazed shoppers line up in the wee hours of the morning for the kick-off of one of New York’s grand traditions, the Barneys Warehouse sale.

This year, the sale boasted an advance online component, while the brick-and-mortar sale officially kicks off in Chelsea on Thursday, August 23. We had the privilege of getting an inside look at the sale’s offerings before it opens to the public tomorrow morning — though, sadly, we were not allowed to shop. (Yes, it was a trying experience, but we’re willing to suffer a little to get you the inside scoop!) Here, we break down some of the most fabulous finds we spotted — from Christian Louboutin heels to, yes, a Proenza Schouler PS1 bag.