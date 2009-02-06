Sneak Peak at Alexander Wang

We can never get enough Alexander Wang news and we can never get enough news that makes us actually jump out of our chairs and crowd around one computer. Well, this is it. Mary-Kate Olsen seems to have gotten her hands on one of the bags from Alexander Wang’s Fall 09 collection.

The studs (which Meg pointed out look like they could be bullets) hint at the “Mad Max” inspiration Wang mentioned yesterday.

Mary-Kate has a history of having covetable bags first. She was also given the PS1 by Proenza Schouler before it hit stores. Fashionologie reports (via facebook) that it looks like Julia Restoin-Roitfeld was given one too. Now we’re wondering who else was so lucky.