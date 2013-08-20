A Site to See: Snapette Gets Acquired By PriceGrabber, Will Launch E-Commerce

Around here, we’re endlessly fascinated by the wide world of online shopping, and it seems that every week brings with it a brand-new e-commerce site to be obsessed with. Since keeping track of ‘em all can be a feat of epic proportion, we’ve decided to feature “A Site To See” each week, highlighting a cool retail website you’ll definitely want to bookmark. This week, something a little different: a site you already know and love, Snapette, branches into e-commerce.

What’s Changing: Snapette, the iPhone and Android app that’s also available online, carved out its niche in the fashion e-marketplace by offering its some 1.5 million users a tool they can’t get anywhere else: its unique geo-locating technology shows you places physically nearby that carry your favorite brands. And the company just announced this morning that they have been bought by mega e-commerce platform PriceGrabber, with the goal of merging their current business model with a new initiative: launching their own in-house e-commerce.

In other words, whereas before, when you found a bag near you that you wanted to buy, you had to take yourself to the brick-and-mortar boutique to buy it, soon you will be able to tap a button inside the app and make it yours.

“We were founded solely on local and driving people into stores, but the overwhelming feedback we got from users was that they wanted to buy things straight from the app,” Snapette co-founder Sarah Paiji tells StyleCaster. “PriceGrabber has 12,000 retail partnershiups already in place, and we’ll be getting a lot of their catalog into their app. They were interested in going mobile and local, so it just worked out.”

How It Works: Although the announcement is coming today, Paiji predicts that fully functional e-commerce via the Snapette app and website won’t launch until January 2014 at the earliest. So for now, the functionality will remain the same, with one exception: this Friday, a very select group of 10 local boutiques will start to see their products available to buy right inside the Snapette app.

“We set up an inventory management system so they can post how many products are available for sale through the app to enable international shipping for our boutique partners,” Paiji explains.

Aside from these two upgrades, the app will run as normal: you sign up for free, and as you’re shopping in one of 12 major cities currently partnered with Snapette, you can search for apparel and accessories that interest you in the nearby area.

Bonus Feature: One of fashion’s biggest draws, of course, is the Sale. Snapette’s creators know this, of course, which is why there’s a “Sales” tab inside the app to allow you to browse deals nearby.

“The sales tab is one of the stickier features of our product,” Paiji says. “You can browse sales in the sales tab, and it will show you sample sales nearby. We also have this really unique geo-sensing technology that notifies you when you are near a sale that we think you would be interested in, based on sales that are very popular on the app at the moment and your own personal shopping history.”

Check It Out: Snapette.com, and download it for you iPhone or Android device