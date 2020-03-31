You Can Now Use Snapchat Filters On Zoom, So Get Creative With Your Next Video Call

Why yes, I am one of those basic Bs that adores the dog filter, and yes, I have found myself thinking that my Snapchat filter favorites would really come in handy during the dozens of Zoom video chats I’ve had over the last two weeks. Little did I know that Snapchat filters for Zoom ARE in fact a thing. I’m sorry, but why did no one tell me? I’m not mad, just disappointed. Anyway, I digress—let’s talk about how to get the filters so you’re prepared to rock some puppy ears at your next e-meeting. Priorities, people.

Okay, here’s the tea: No, you don’t need your phone to access the filters, but you do need to have the right apps downloaded on your laptop or computer. You’ll need Zoom, obvs, but you’ll also need Snap Camera, which is basically just Snapchat’s desktop app, keeper of the beloved filters. To download Snap Camera, make sure your operating system is either Windows 7 SP1 for PCs, MacOS 10.11 for Macs or newer, which should be no problem if you frequently update your system (Do it now, we literally have all the time in the world). If you have both, it’s as simple as opening up Zoom and choosing “Snap Camera” as your video source.

Doing this grants you access to all the filters you could possibly dream of. To think, I’d been relying on Zoom’s beauty filter alone to make me look presentable! I fully intend to rock a new filter each time I video chat. Despite the fact that I’m currently wearing no makeup and have only chugged one of my multiple morning coffees, I had a mini Snap/Zoom photoshoot to give you a peak at the wide variety of filter options. There are hundreds, but find my top five below.

1. New & Improved Dog Filter

Why be a pup when you can be surrounded by them? There are multiple dog-related options, but this was my personal fave.

2. Butterfly Cheeks

IDK why this gives me Kylie Jenner vibes. If Kylie Jenner wasn’t wearing makeup, had an early AM Zoom meeting and exclusively wore sweatsuits from Target, I mean. The filter is cute regardless!

3. Pizza Queen

OK, this is the filter I never knew I needed. Yes to pizza, always!

4. More Beauty Filters

There are SO many filters that make it look like you’re all glammed up, you’ll probably never reach for your actual concealer again. Why bother?

5. Chanel Logos

Not all filters are for the face—some are fun backgrounds! I let my sister and my puppy crash this shot, and I threw on my bluelight glasses to serve some Anna Delvey realness amidst the Chanel logos.

Now that you’ve seen me put the filters to the test, go forth and jazz up your next Zoom call with the fun filters your coworkers and happy hour pals never saw coming! Thank you, Snapchat, for answering my filtered prayers.