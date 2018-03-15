Rihanna Slams Snapchat After Featuring Her in a Domestic Violence Meme

Update: March 15, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. EST

Rihanna isn’t happy with Snapchat’s apology. The 30-year-old singer slammed the app for featuring her in a domestic violence meme, alongside her convicted abuser and ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown.

In a message on her Instagram story, Rihanna blasted Snapchat for including her in an advertisement that asked users if they would “slap” her or “punch” Brown. She accused the app of shaming domestic violence victims and making light of the issue.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” Rihanna wrote. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb! You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!!”

The Fenty Beauty founder continued by explaining that she personally wasn’t upset with the meme, but was more angry at the message Snapchat sent to domestic violence victims and those who are still struggling with domestic violence. She ended her message by letting Snapchat know that she doesn’t accept its apology.

“This isn’t about my personal feelings, cause I don’t have much of them,” Rihanna wrote. “But all the women, children and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet…you let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Read Rihanna’s entire message and more about Snapchat’s domestic violence scandal below. Safe to say: Snapchat is over.

Original story: March 13, 2018 at 11:30 a.m. EST

If Kylie Jenner‘s stock-plummeting Snapchat rant didn’t make you delete the app, maybe this will. Over the weekend, Snapchat found itself in hot water after a now-deleted domestic violence meme featuring Rihanna and Chris Brown went viral.

The meme, which was an advertisement for the app “Would You Rather,” asked users whether they would prefer to “slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown.” Almost immediately, screenshots of the ad appeared on Twitter, with many criticizing Snapchat for making light of domestic violence.

Many considered the ad a mockery of Rihanna’s experience with domestic violence. In 2009, Brown was arrested and charged for physically assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna hours before she was to perform at the 51st annual Grammy awards. Since the incident, Rihanna has spoken out against domestic violence and opened up about the multiple assaults she experienced while dating Brown.

Given the “Work” singer’s past, fans weren’t happy with Snapchat’s ad. Though Snapchat didn’t create the ad or the idea behind it, users—including political activist Chelsea Clinton—still slammed the app for approving an ad that mocks domestic violence. “All ads are subject to our review and approval. We reserve the right to reject or remove any ad in our sole discretion for any reason,” Snapchat states on its website, as noted by many critics. “We also reserve the right to request modifications to any ad, and to require factual substantiation for any claim made in an ad.”

Since the backlash, Snapchat has apologized and swiftly taken the ad down. In a statement to Mashable, the app explained that the ad’s approval was a mistake and that the ad was immediately removed once the company became aware of its content. “The ad was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” a spokesperson for Snapchat said. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

Though we’re still a little sus that a multi-billion-dollar company like Snapchat would let a mistake like this fall through the cracks, we appreciate their apology. Still, that doesn’t excuse the poor-taste ad clearly poking fun at Rihanna’s experience with domestic violence. Domestic violence isn’t funny. Like Clinton said, no one should’ve approved it or come up with it. Do better, Snapchat.