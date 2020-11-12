Snapchat’s New Astrology Feature Lets You Stalk Your Crush’s Sign

I admit it! I have, on more than one occasion, asked about my crush’s birth date, purely to figure out their zodiac sign and check their charts and horoscopes to see if we’re compatible. TBH, the answers have never failed me, which is why I’m grateful to Snapchat Astrology Profiles for making my investigating one step easier.

Chances are, you snap all your BFFs (and a few potential significant others) on the reg, and now that the app is rolling out new astrology features, you’re about to be using it even more. Andriod and iOS users can now enter their birth date, time and place on their Snapchat profiles and gain access to an entire profile that spills the tea on their astrological birth charts, personality traits, desires and more.

The best part, though, is that in addition to discovering more about your own star sign, you can get your friends (or! your! crush!) in on the fun, too. If you and the Snapchat user in question both have your Astrology Profiles set up, you can access a compatibility reading that compares your birth charts and how they intersect. What could be a better, more ~casual~ conversation-starter than testing out Snapchat’s new Astrological Compatibility feature, only to realize that (what are the odds!) you and your crush are a perfect match.

Of course, this is a great feature to use with anyone, especially your astro-obsessed BFFs, and it’s super easy to set up. Just head to your personal Snapchat profile, tap your Bitmoji image, and select the purple icon with your star sign on it. From there, you’ll be asked to enter your birth info and your Astrological Profile will appear. To see your Astrological Compatibility with a Snapchat friend, just go to your Friendship Profile and tap their purple star sign icon. Boom! Easy.

You know your friend that always sends your group chat their weekly horoscopes? Yeah, send her this and make sure she knows about it—and then get ready for her to be checking your Compatibility sections every single day. That’s what friends are for, right?