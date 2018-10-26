StyleCaster
If You're Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It's Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot

If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot

If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot
Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images.

Animal prints have undoubtedly been one of fall’s most pervasive trends. From boots and bags to statement outerwear and printed denim, it seems like half of fall’s sartorial offerings are covered in exotic animal patterns and prints.

Historically, cheetah and leopard prints have reigned supreme in fashion’s animal kingdom. And zebra and tiger stripes have long served as regal runners-up. But snakeskin has officially slithered onto the scene, appearing in a number of Fall/Winter 2018 fashion week runways (and a couple of Rihanna’s OOTDs, as well).

We’re certainly not to trying to file away the feline fashion trend. (It’s a classic, and the myriad animal print pieces in our wardrobes hope it stays that way.) But if you’ve grown bored with the prints that are always on offer, you might be ready to shake things up—and reptilian prints offer an edgy, sleek and exciting way to do just that.

The best part about python prints (and other snake-inspired patterns)? They offer the best of both worlds. They often come in subdued palettes, making them a near-neutral. But their dynamic textures and bold prints make them as eye-catching as any other animal print.

In other words? They’re a more nuanced (and possibly even more wearable) way to do animal prints, making them this season’s most daring—and simultaneously most versatile—trend.

We’re just starting to see the snakeskin trend bloom, so now’s a perfect time to get in on the reptilian magic. And if the Spring/Summer 2019 runways are any benchmark (let’s be real, they are), the trend should remain relevant as the cold months usher in warmer ones—making it a seriously worthy investment.

Here, 21 of the sleekest snakeskin (and snakeskin print) pieces on the market right now.

STYLECASTER | If You’re Ready to Graduate From The Leopard Trend, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin Prints a Shot.
MSGM Snake Print Blouse

Looking for an office-appropriate way to rock the trend without getting salty looks from the execs? This blouse balances a funky print with with a modest high neckline and billowy sleeves for some added volume.

MSGM snake print blouse, $680 at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch.
Topshop Suri Snake Effect Shoulder Bag

This cruelty-free statement bag rocks a snake-effect print with luxe vegan leather accents—all in an of-the-moment structured silhouette.

Topshop suri snake effect shoulder bag, $60 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
Mango Snake-Effect Boots

This mid-calf boot with a funky python-inspired pattern has been scattered across fashion girls' Instagram feeds as of late.

Snake-effect boots, $130, at Mango

Photo: Mango.
New Look Snake Print Shirt

Other than a snake-effect ankle boot, this printed button-down blouse is probably the most user-friendly way to wear the trend, especially if you're looking to make a statement without feeling flashy.

New Look snake print shirt, $46 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Reformation Jaz Snakeskin Dress

This printed midi dress incorporates not only the snakeskin trend, but also the high-leg slit with a flattering wrap cut.

Jaz snakeskin midi dress, $248 at The Reformation

Photo: The Reformation.
ASOS Design Home Girl Heeled Sandals in Snake

Get in on the snakeskin trend without sacrificing comfort in these printed, strappy block heels.

ASOS Design home girl heeled sandals in snake, $84 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Urban Outfitters Snakeskin Mini Skirt

This muted gray and white python print mini skirt offers a subtle way into the trend—plus a little '60s flare.

Snakeskin print mini skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters.
All Saints Everly Snake Dress

This mini dress features feminine ruffle details throughout, downplaying the "rock-and-roll" aesthetic often associated with snake prints.

Everly snake dress, $260 at All Saints

Photo: All Saints.
Marc Jacobs Rocket Chelsea Booties

While the standard python color palette tends to sway toward softer gray and ivory hues, these statement boots will add a touch of bold color to any look.

Marc Jacobs rocket chelsea booties, $495 at Shopbop

Photo: Shopbop.
Bill Blass Free People Albany Flat

If you're still skeptical about sporting a statement snake print piece, a chic pair of pointed flats is an understated way to ease into it and give your business casual get up an unexpected dose of texture.

Bill Blass Albany flat, $188 at Free People

Photo: Free People.
Topshop Snake Print Jacket

The statement animal print coat trend resurfaces every few years. While leopard or cheetah is a safe way to experiment with the trend, this snake print jacket will surely add a bit more edge to your look.

Snake print jacket, $150 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Bershka Snake Print Moto Jacket

The cropped moto jacket is a fall outwear staple that never really goes out of style, but this piece gives the classic an updated spin with patent faux leather, a bold red hue and subtle snake-inspired patterning.

Bershka snake print moto jacket, $92 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.
Topshop Snake Effect Beret

French girl-approved berets are back this fall, and this faux snake embossed piece gives the iconic headwear style an unexpected upgrade.

Snake effect beret, $26 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Topshop Karla Snake Effect Bumbag

Bumbag, belt bag, fanny pack or shoulder bag. Call the style whatever you like, but there's no denying it's been a rising star in the street style community. This affordable option gives this rising star a luxe update.

Karla snake effect bumbag, $40 at Topshop

Photo: Topshop.
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Snake High-Rise Skinny Jean

Printed jeans are a fun way to test the waters with this cold-blooded trend. This subdued pair features a flattering high-rise cut and cropped ankle hem to keep the look balanced.

Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind snake high-rise skinny jean, $169, at Anthropologie

Photo: Anthropologie.
Gucci Logo & Snake Resin Bracelet

Looking for a just a hint of the print? This scaled-down (pun intended) Gucci logo bracelet gives a look just a drop of color and texture.

Gucci logo and snake resin bracelet, $360 at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matchesfashion.
House of Sunny Relaxed Python Blazer

This oversized blazer rocks a python print with a nuanced colorway of burgundy, cream and peach.

House of Sunny relaxed python blazer, $120 at Need Supply

Photo: Need Supply.
LPA Snake Tracker Joggers

Athleisure wants in on the reptile trend, too. These LPA pants take the standard solid jogger template to statement-piece status.

LPA snake track joggers, $148 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
I.AM.GIA Slater Pant

If these structured python trousers seem familiar, you're on to something. Gutsy fashion girls and street stylers have been seen rocking python pants with matching jackets all season long.

I.AM.GIA slater pant, $110 at Revolve

Photo: Revolve.
Vince Blair 5 Pull-On Sneakers

Sneakers aren't going out of style anytime soon, and you don't have to sacrifice comfort (or your sporty aesthetic) to keep up with the trends.

Vince blair 5 pull-on sneakers, $195 at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom.
Stradivarius Snake Print Belt

To toss in just a touch of texture, break up a monochromatic look with a faux snakeskin belt.

Stradivarius snake print belt, $16 at ASOS

Photo: ASOS.

