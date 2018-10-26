If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot

Animal prints have undoubtedly been one of fall’s most pervasive trends. From boots and bags to statement outerwear and printed denim, it seems like half of fall’s sartorial offerings are covered in exotic animal patterns and prints.
Historically, cheetah and leopard prints have reigned supreme in fashion’s animal kingdom. And zebra and tiger stripes have long served as regal runners-up. But snakeskin has officially slithered onto the scene, appearing in a number of Fall/Winter 2018 fashion week runways (and a couple of Rihanna’s OOTDs, as well).
We’re certainly not to trying to file away the feline fashion trend. (It’s a classic, and the myriad animal print pieces in our wardrobes hope it stays that way.) But if you’ve grown bored with the prints that are always on offer, you might be ready to shake things up—and reptilian prints offer an edgy, sleek and exciting way to do just that.
The best part about python prints (and other snake-inspired patterns)? They offer the best of both worlds. They often come in subdued palettes, making them a near-neutral. But their dynamic textures and bold prints make them as eye-catching as any other animal print.
In other words? They’re a more nuanced (and possibly even more wearable) way to do animal prints, making them this season’s most daring—and simultaneously most versatile—trend.
We’re just starting to see the snakeskin trend bloom, so now’s a perfect time to get in on the reptilian magic. And if the Spring/Summer 2019 runways are any benchmark (let’s be real, they are), the trend should remain relevant as the cold months usher in warmer ones—making it a seriously worthy investment.
Here, 21 of the sleekest snakeskin (and snakeskin print) pieces on the market right now.
MSGM Snake Print Blouse
Looking for an office-appropriate way to rock the trend without getting salty looks from the execs? This blouse balances a funky print with with a modest high neckline and billowy sleeves for some added volume.
MSGM snake print blouse, $680 at Farfetch
Topshop Suri Snake Effect Shoulder Bag
This cruelty-free statement bag rocks a snake-effect print with luxe vegan leather accents—all in an of-the-moment structured silhouette.
Topshop suri snake effect shoulder bag, $60 at Nordstrom
Mango Snake-Effect Boots
This mid-calf boot with a funky python-inspired pattern has been scattered across fashion girls' Instagram feeds as of late.
Snake-effect boots, $130, at Mango
New Look Snake Print Shirt
Other than a snake-effect ankle boot, this printed button-down blouse is probably the most user-friendly way to wear the trend, especially if you're looking to make a statement without feeling flashy.
New Look snake print shirt, $46 at ASOS
Reformation Jaz Snakeskin Dress
This printed midi dress incorporates not only the snakeskin trend, but also the high-leg slit with a flattering wrap cut.
Jaz snakeskin midi dress, $248 at The Reformation
ASOS Design Home Girl Heeled Sandals in Snake
Get in on the snakeskin trend without sacrificing comfort in these printed, strappy block heels.
ASOS Design home girl heeled sandals in snake, $84 at ASOS
Urban Outfitters Snakeskin Mini Skirt
This muted gray and white python print mini skirt offers a subtle way into the trend—plus a little '60s flare.
Snakeskin print mini skirt, $59 at Urban Outfitters
All Saints Everly Snake Dress
This mini dress features feminine ruffle details throughout, downplaying the "rock-and-roll" aesthetic often associated with snake prints.
Everly snake dress, $260 at All Saints
Marc Jacobs Rocket Chelsea Booties
While the standard python color palette tends to sway toward softer gray and ivory hues, these statement boots will add a touch of bold color to any look.
Marc Jacobs rocket chelsea booties, $495 at Shopbop
Bill Blass Free People Albany Flat
If you're still skeptical about sporting a statement snake print piece, a chic pair of pointed flats is an understated way to ease into it and give your business casual get up an unexpected dose of texture.
Bill Blass Albany flat, $188 at Free People
Topshop Snake Print Jacket
The statement animal print coat trend resurfaces every few years. While leopard or cheetah is a safe way to experiment with the trend, this snake print jacket will surely add a bit more edge to your look.
Snake print jacket, $150 at Topshop
Bershka Snake Print Moto Jacket
The cropped moto jacket is a fall outwear staple that never really goes out of style, but this piece gives the classic an updated spin with patent faux leather, a bold red hue and subtle snake-inspired patterning.
Bershka snake print moto jacket, $92 at ASOS
Topshop Snake Effect Beret
French girl-approved berets are back this fall, and this faux snake embossed piece gives the iconic headwear style an unexpected upgrade.
Snake effect beret, $26 at Topshop
Topshop Karla Snake Effect Bumbag
Bumbag, belt bag, fanny pack or shoulder bag. Call the style whatever you like, but there's no denying it's been a rising star in the street style community. This affordable option gives this rising star a luxe update.
Karla snake effect bumbag, $40 at Topshop
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind Snake High-Rise Skinny Jean
Printed jeans are a fun way to test the waters with this cold-blooded trend. This subdued pair features a flattering high-rise cut and cropped ankle hem to keep the look balanced.
Jen7 by 7 For All Mankind snake high-rise skinny jean, $169, at Anthropologie
Gucci Logo & Snake Resin Bracelet
Looking for a just a hint of the print? This scaled-down (pun intended) Gucci logo bracelet gives a look just a drop of color and texture.
Gucci logo and snake resin bracelet, $360 at Matches Fashion
House of Sunny Relaxed Python Blazer
This oversized blazer rocks a python print with a nuanced colorway of burgundy, cream and peach.
House of Sunny relaxed python blazer, $120 at Need Supply
LPA Snake Tracker Joggers
Athleisure wants in on the reptile trend, too. These LPA pants take the standard solid jogger template to statement-piece status.
LPA snake track joggers, $148 at Revolve
I.AM.GIA Slater Pant
If these structured python trousers seem familiar, you're on to something. Gutsy fashion girls and street stylers have been seen rocking python pants with matching jackets all season long.
I.AM.GIA slater pant, $110 at Revolve
Vince Blair 5 Pull-On Sneakers
Sneakers aren't going out of style anytime soon, and you don't have to sacrifice comfort (or your sporty aesthetic) to keep up with the trends.
Vince blair 5 pull-on sneakers, $195 at Nordstrom
Stradivarius Snake Print Belt
To toss in just a touch of texture, break up a monochromatic look with a faux snakeskin belt.
Stradivarius snake print belt, $16 at ASOS
