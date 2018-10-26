If You’re Ready to Graduate Leopard Prints, It’s Time to Give Snakeskin a Shot

Animal prints have undoubtedly been one of fall’s most pervasive trends. From boots and bags to statement outerwear and printed denim, it seems like half of fall’s sartorial offerings are covered in exotic animal patterns and prints.

Historically, cheetah and leopard prints have reigned supreme in fashion’s animal kingdom. And zebra and tiger stripes have long served as regal runners-up. But snakeskin has officially slithered onto the scene, appearing in a number of Fall/Winter 2018 fashion week runways (and a couple of Rihanna’s OOTDs, as well).

We’re certainly not to trying to file away the feline fashion trend. (It’s a classic, and the myriad animal print pieces in our wardrobes hope it stays that way.) But if you’ve grown bored with the prints that are always on offer, you might be ready to shake things up—and reptilian prints offer an edgy, sleek and exciting way to do just that.

The best part about python prints (and other snake-inspired patterns)? They offer the best of both worlds. They often come in subdued palettes, making them a near-neutral. But their dynamic textures and bold prints make them as eye-catching as any other animal print.

In other words? They’re a more nuanced (and possibly even more wearable) way to do animal prints, making them this season’s most daring—and simultaneously most versatile—trend.

We’re just starting to see the snakeskin trend bloom, so now’s a perfect time to get in on the reptilian magic. And if the Spring/Summer 2019 runways are any benchmark (let’s be real, they are), the trend should remain relevant as the cold months usher in warmer ones—making it a seriously worthy investment.

Here, 21 of the sleekest snakeskin (and snakeskin print) pieces on the market right now.

