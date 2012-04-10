Snakes On A T: Is PETA Becoming Too Militant?

PETA’s been up to all kinds of strange things lately. They’ve been semi-connected to the now infamous Kim Kardashian flour bombing incident and have even mentioned that they’ll be starting a porn site. But their new campaign to end the use of snakeskin in fashion is definitely making our skin crawl. The folks over at PETA are seeking permission from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority for a campaign called “Snakes on a Train,” which will involve wrapping rubber snakes (that look eerily real) around subway poles. There will also be signs that say, “Snakes Make Your Skin Crawl? Shed All Scaly Belts And Bags!”

Okay, we get where they’re going. But an 8 AM commute is hard enough without having to navigate the world of anti-leather die hards. And while we appreciate what PETA is trying to achieve, it’s going to take more than a few rubber snakes to end the use of snakeskin for boots, bags and the like. I’ll admit that I’m one of those annoying vegetarians who draws the line at fur but wouldn’t say no if someone offered to buy me a Jason Wu python bag. And for me, PETA has become so militant that it’s difficult to see past their extreme actions and grasp the meaning of their message.

Check out Joaquin Phoenix in a video for PETA below, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the exotic-skins industry (warning: the clip is pretty graphic). What do you think of PETA’s new campaign? Is it an appropriate way to raise awareness about the use of animal skins? Or do you think they’ve gone too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section underneath!

[Photo via PETA]