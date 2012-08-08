Limited Time Only! Snag Discounted Tickets to Our State of Style Summit

We were so excited for the 2nd semi-annual State of Style Summit that we decided to offer a select number of tickets for sale for a special discount to our readers — starting today!

Some of you might remember last season, when we brought insiders like Rebecca Minkoff, Stacy London, and Lauren Bush to the 92nd Street Y for a day of conversations. This year, we’ve got even more exciting events lined up — all of which we’ll be announcing in just a couple of weeks. Right now, however, head over to 92y.org to to score access to a full day of mixing and mingling, tweeting and talking, not to mention broadening your insight into the style space.

This Insider Rate is only available for a very limited amount of people, which is why we are giving our friends in the StyleCaster Community a very special heads-up.

Full-priced tickets will be on sale soon enough, and remember: It’s all for a stellar cause! All of the cash benefits the 92nd Street Y.

To get your special discounted rate, click here and use the promo code STYLE12.