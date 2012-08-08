StyleCaster
Share

Limited Time Only! Snag Discounted Tickets to Our State of Style Summit

What's hot
StyleCaster

Limited Time Only! Snag Discounted Tickets to Our State of Style Summit

Meghan Cross
by

 

Limited Time Only! Snag Discounted Tickets to Our State of Style Summit

We were so excited for the 2nd semi-annual State of Style Summit that we decided to offer a select number of tickets for sale for a special discount to our readers — starting today!

Some of you might remember last season, when we brought insiders like Rebecca Minkoff, Stacy London, and Lauren Bush to the 92nd Street Y for a day of conversations. This year, we’ve got even more exciting events lined up — all of which we’ll be announcing in just a couple of weeks. Right now, however, head over to 92y.org to to score access to a full day of mixing and mingling, tweeting and talking, not to mention broadening your insight into the style space.

This Insider Rate is only available for a very limited amount of people, which is why we are giving our friends in the StyleCaster Community a very special heads-up.

Full-priced tickets will be on sale soon enough, and remember: It’s all for a stellar cause! All of the cash benefits the 92nd Street Y.

 To get your special discounted rate, click here and use the promo code STYLE12.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share