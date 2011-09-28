StyleCaster
Snag Kate Middleton’s Topshop Look!

Jessica Rubin
by
Kate Middleton (a.k.a. our favorite Royal Brit), stepped out the other day for a little solo shopping trip to Topshop. Naturally, fellow customers began whispering and soon word spread throughout the store that the Duchess was in fact enjoying an unplanned outing to the trendy London shop.

We appreciate that Kate isn’t afraid to venture out on her own and doesn’t head straight for Chanel or Valentino when she’s in the mood for a little treat. It’s that modesty and down-to-earth quality that makes her one of the world’s favorite public figures.

Click through for a peek at what Kate bought. Or as we tend to think of it, a cheat sheet to her royal style.

Velvet Trim Boucle Jacket, Topshop, $130

Spot Pencil Skirt, Topshop, $55

Articulated Leaf Drops, Topshop, $25

