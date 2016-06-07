75 Not-Boring Snack Ideas Under 100 Calories

It doesn’t matter how green your breakfast smoothie is, or how vegetable-laden your afternoon salad, that all amounts to zilch if you’re snacking on crisps and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups between lunch and dinner. Understandable, sure, but healthy? Not at all. To help keep your summer snacking under control, we’ve rounded 71 mini-meals of 100 calories or less–some you will need to whip-up yourself at home, but others are available to buy at your corner convenience store. Keep scrolling!

CVS Banana Crisps (60 calories per serve)

365 Everyday Value Organic Greek Yogurt Low Fat Dessert Bars (90 calories each)

Chicken and Apple Salad Lettuce Cups (80 calories each)

Raspberry Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies (100 calories each)

Mu Shu Jackfruit Lettuce Wraps (96 calories each)

Chicken of the Sea Chunk Light Three-Ounce Can (50 calories)

Frigo Cheese Heads (80 calories each)

Skinny Pina Colada Smoothie (100 calories)

Brown Sugar Baked Peaches (100 calories each)

Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookie Protein Balls (100 calories each)

CVS Fuji Apply Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps (40 calories per serve)

10 baby carrots with two tablespoons hummus (100 calories)

Laughing Cow Creamy Swiss With Breadstick (100 calories per serve)

100-Calorie Apple Oatmeal Muffins (100 calories each)

100-Calories Cheese, Vegetable, and Egg Muffin

Chobani Simply 100 Yogurt (100 calories per tub)

25 frozen grapes (100 calories)

One kiwi fruit (49 calories)

Healthy Zucchini Banana Bread (92 calories per slice)

Chicken of the Sea Tuna Salad Cup and Crackers

Cajun Roasted Kale Chips (100 calories per serve)

Trader Joe’s Fruit Wrap Apple and Strawberry (50 calories each)

One hard-boiled egg (78 calories)

Skinny Pizza Logs (100 calories each)

Apple Pie Oat Muffins (100 calories each)

Muesli Parfait (96 calories per serve)

Apple Chai Energy Balls (100 calories per serve)

BLT Wonton Crunchies (93 calories each)

Vegan Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies (100 calories per serve)

Peanut Butter Banana Cups (69 calories each)

Healthy Strawberry Oatmeal Bars (100 calories each)

14 raw almonds (100 calories)

Three ounces of grilled chicken

Fiber One Chewy Bars (90 calories each)

Spiced Butternut Squash on a Stick (two skewers, 78 calories)

Skinny Cookies and Cream Popsicle (100 calories each)

Organic Mini Toasts (70 calories per serve/eight pieces)

Trader Joe’s Fruit Bar Apple and Mango (90 calories per bar)

Super-Stuffed Spinach Feta Mushrooms (75 calories in three mushrooms)

Four slices of shaved turkey breast (100 calories)

CVS Strawberry Freeze-Dried Fruit Crisps (30 calories per serve)

Key Lime Pie Protein Smoothie

Fuji Apply & Blueberry Clusters (40 calories per serve)

NavitasNaturals Goldenberries (80 calories per serve/28 grams)

25 medium-sized strawberries

Skinny Pop Popcorn (35 calories per cup)

Cheesecake-Stuffed Strawberries Made Healthier (100 calories per serve)

One cup of blueberries (100 calories)

Stuffed n Squashed Mushroom Foil Pack (90 calories each)

Fuji Apple Cinnamon Clusters (40 calories per serve)

Half a small avocado (100 calories)

100 Calorie Chocolate Fudgsicle

Siggi’s Vanilla Yogurt (100 calories per tub)

One square of Lindt Sea Salt Dark Chocolate and one teaspoon of peanut butter (80 calories)

Secretly Healthy 87 Calorie Brownies (87 calories per slice)

Yoplait Light Red Raspberry (90 calories each)

10 dry-roasted hazelnuts

NavitasNaturals Trail 3 Berry (90 calories per serve/quarter of the packet)

Fuji Apply & Raspberry Clusters (40 calories per serve)

One medium-sized red apple (80 calories)

One medium banana

Homemade Strawberry Frozen Yogurt (100 calories per serve)

Heavenly Light Popcorn 0.5 ounce (80 calories per bag)

One pork chop

Ham omelette

Trader Joe’s Fruit Crushers Apple Banana (50 calories per pouch)

CVS Strawberry & Watermelon Sea Creature Fruit Bites (60 calories per serve)

That’s it. Apple & Banana (100 calories)

Field Trip Turkey Jerky Cracked Pepper (70 calories)

Go Raw Apricot Bar (50 calories)

Trader Joe’s Cowboy Caviar (25 calories in two tablespoons)

Two cups of diced watermelon