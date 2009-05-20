Object Of Desire

Smythson Classic Floppy Notes Book, $180, at smythson.com

Reason #1

Every person should own a chic notebook to jot down thoughts, dreams, and ideas—especially one manufactured by an upscale British company that specializes in leather goods and has been a trusted name for over a century.

Reason #2

With May in full swing, this is the perfect gift for the graduate in your life. After all, nothing says thoughtful quite like a medium for personal reflection.

Reason #3

Add an individual feel, whether it’s for yourself or someone else, with gold-letter stamping. Just be careful to think the sentiment through beforehand: the Midas touch doesn’t come cheap at $12 per letter.