Smurfette is Getting Her Own Show at Fashion Week

Yes, you read that right.

After fellow characters of fiction like Miss Piggy have made their respective marks on Fashion Week, the Smurfs’ own Smurfette will apparently be getting her turn on the catwalk this February at New York Fashion Week.

To promote the upcoming movie “The Smurfs 2,” in which Katy Perry voices Smurfette, Sony Pictures Animation has teamed up with Junk Food Art House to put on a special fashion show on February 13 called “Le Look Smurfette.” Highsnobette’s Lois Sakany and Samia Grand-Pierre are, according to WWD, the designers behind the collection itself, and yes, you can expect the fashions to be “blue-infused.”

Among the looks you can expect to see on the runway: a long-sleeve top that reads “Parlez-Vous Anglais” and a sweatshirt emblazoned with bottles of “blue essence.” Why all the francais? Apparently, it’s all a tribute to Smurfette’s original Belgian creator, Peyo. Naturally, there are even more events planned around the film’s release this summer: Junk Good Art House plans to sell the line at retailers as varied as Bloomingdale’s and Saks Fifth Avenue.

While Miss Piggy was certainly the most logical first choice to have at Fashion Week, considering her taste for finer things and fashion in general, Smurfette’s not wildly off base. (She is, after all, the only lead Smurf to be wearing a dress and heels.) That said, the event itself is awfully stunt-y, and in some ways detracts from other designers looking to present new collections in a more serious context.

What do you think? Does Smurfette seem like a good fit for New York Fashion Week? Weigh in below!