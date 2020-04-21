Smoothie Cookbooks to Help You Make Healthy Smoothies That Actually Taste Good

While I’m most certainly not the most health-conscious person in existence, I do try to get my nutrients in whenever I can—even if this means chugging a cold-pressed green juice after a stint at Taco Bell (embarrassingly enough, it’s my absolute favorite guilty pleasure). Because I like junk food, I find the need to supplement my meals with healthy, antioxidant-rich smoothies to compensate for the inflammatory foods that I eat on the regular.

Now, I definitely have a blender of my own, but I’ve found that the smoothies I make at home never quite live up to the wildly overpriced concoctions that I admittedly shell out the big bucks for at my local juice shop on a pretty frequent basis. But spending upwards of $15 on a healthy blended drink isn’t exactly budget-friendly…and it’s also kind of ridiculous. So, I took to my own kitchen with the help of some smoothie cookbooks to find out the best fruit, veggie, milk, etc. combinations to elevate my at-home smoothie game. See below for a few of my favorite picks.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Simple Green Smoothies: 100+ Tasty Recipes

Simple Green Smoothies is predicated on the idea that a healthy diet shouldn’t be rooted in deprivation. Rather than cutting out entire food groups, authors and friends Jen Hansard and Jaah Sellner propose that drinking one, nutrient-dense smoothie a day helps naturally promote a healthier lifestyle, regain energy and maintain a healthy weight.

2. The Smoothie Recipe Book: 150 Smoothie Recipes

Regardless of whether you’re trying to get in more vitamins and nutrients or looking to do a detox, this comprehensive smoothie recipe book offers 150 different ways to drink up your daily dose of nutrition—and make the process taste delicious. The cookbook includes a wide range of recipes, from breakfast smoothies, anti-aging smoothies, alkalizing smoothies and so much more.

3. The Healthy Smoothie Bible

Whether you’re looking to detoxify, build muscle, or just ensure you’re consuming all of the vitamins, minerals, and nutrients your body needs to function at its best, Farnoosh Brock’s smoothie cookbook has everything you need to use the healthy drink to extend longevity, maintain a healthy weight, improve your energy and fight disease.