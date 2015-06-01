10 Smoothie Bowl Recipes From Instagram That’ll Change the Way You Eat Breakfast

We’ve come a long way since green juice and mason jars were clogging up your Instagram feed–now, it’s the smoothie bowl that health insiders are obsessing over. They’re similar to a standard smoothie, but have a slightly thicker consistency—and they’re eaten with a spoon.

This particular health trend is pretty much saturating social media at the moment, as evidenced by the flood of brightly-colored bowls permeating our Insta feeds-, but that’s not the only reason you should try it. A good smoothie bowl is packed with superfoods, fresh fruit, and veggies, and the recipes are seriously delicious—and super-easy to do at home.

To get you started,, we rounded up 10 of our favorite recipes straight from Instagram. One quick tip to keep in mind: You’re going to want your mixture extra-thick, so try using mostly frozen ingredients.

1. Mint cranberry smoothie: Blend two bananas, one cup frozen cranberries, four mint leaves, 1/4 cup avocado and one cup almond milk. Top with cranberries, mint leaves, pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, cacao nibs, and crushed flaxseeds.



Photo: @daniellejacobs

2. Raspberry dragonfruit smoothie bowl: Blend two bananas, one dragon fruit, and 1/2 cup frozen raspberries.

Photo: @lemonsandleisure

3. Blueberry acai bowl: Blend two frozen bananas, 1/4 cup frozen blueberries and one tbsp acai powder topped with hemp seeds, dried pomegranate seeds, shredded coconut, blueberries and the pumpkin peanut butter cups.

Photo: @lemonsandleisure

4. Mango banana lemon smoothie: Blend one cup frozen mango chunks, one banana, one cup almond milk, one tbsp lemon juice and 1/2 tsp maca powder. Top with mint leaves, flaxseeds, and pepitas.

Photo: @daniellejacobs

5. Pink beet smoothie bowl: Start by removing the leaves from one medium sized beet, wash it, and cook in a pot whole for 30-45 minutes, or until it softens. Peel the skin and place half in a blender with one apple, one tbsp white tahini, 1/3 cup oat milk, 1 tsp maca powder, 1 tsp guarana powder, and two small bananas. Top with your favorite berries.

Photo: @plant_fueled

6. Mermaid spirulina smoothie bowl: Blend one frozen banana, one apple, 1/2 pear, one kiwi fruit, three tbsp soy yoghurt, juice of 1/2 lemon, and three spirulina tablets. Top with fresh fruit and berries.

Photo: @plant_fueled

7. Creamy green smoothie bowl: Chop and deseed two large green apples and freeze overnight or for several hours. Then, blend the apples with one big banana, 1/2 small avocado, 3.5 oz natural organic yoghurt, and one tsp moringa.

Photo: @anniskk

8. Blueberry beauty bowl: Blend two bananas, 1/2 cup frozen berries, one tbsp Your Superfoods Forever Beautiful Powder, one tbsp chia seeds, two tbsp coconut rasps, juice of 1/2 lemon, 1/2 cup oat milk. Top with blueberries and your other favorite healthy toppings.

Photo: @plant_fueled

9. Banana almond smoothie bowl: Blend one cup mango (frozen if you want a thicker smoothie), one cup strawberries, one frozen banana, splash of unsweetened vanilla almond milk, splash of coconut water as needed, two tbsp hemp seeds, one scoop plant-based protein powder. Top with kiwi, raspberries, blueberries, and mango.

Photo: @kitchenreinvention

10. Fruit Blue Brekky Bowl: The night before, remove seeds from three small yellow plums, chop them, and then freeze overnight. Then, blend the frozen, seedless plums with one big banana, a small handful of green or white currants, 3/4 cup natural organic yoghurt, one tsp spirulina powder. Top with berries, banana, and muesli.