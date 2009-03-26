Part shop, part café, part gallery, and part tattoo parlor, this Bond Street newcomer channels a cool, new, quintessential New York experience. Walking into The Smile feels as though you’ve entered a time machine and traveled to a turn-of-the-century general store: cobblestone streets lead you into the ground level of a 19th Century Federal style townhouse, marked with exposed brick walls, beautifully patterned wood floors, and an especially eye-catching, incredibly rare chandelier made from original oil lamps.

The welcoming atmosphere matches the quality of the tightly edited selection of the goods themselves. Each designer, from Sol Moscot’s retro shades to Wool and the Gang’s kitschy knits, handpicks their favorite items to match the store’s rustic vibe, including exclusive and special edition designs from The Lake + Stars lingerie and custom boots from White Boots, based in Seattle.

A particularly innovative nook of the store is the mantel above one of the two original wood burning fireplaces, featuring rotating art work by various artists, most of whom happen to be friends of the store’s owners. (Currently, a piece by man-about-town Nate Lowman is on display.) Each artist’s inspirations du jour, whether it’s music, books, film, or pretty much anything, will be available for customers to purchase as well.

Stop in and be tempted by the eclectic array of items, enjoy gourmet fare from Melia Marden’s café, or a cup of freshly brewed espresso from a vintage 1963 Faema E61chef, and if you’re really daring, head downstairs and finish off the day with a tatoo0 from legendary artist Scott Campbell’s first Manhattan offshoot. Co-founders and shop curators Carlos Quirarte (formerly the Director of Business Development and Strategic Marketing for Earnest Sewn) and Matt Kleigman offer their customers a unique shopping experience with a welcoming place to meet friends, socialize, and pick up that cool pair of Moscots you’ve always wanted (but never knew where to find them).

The Smile, 26 Bond Street, New York, New York 10012, at thesmileny.com