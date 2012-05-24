Smile, Step And Repeat: The 15 Most Popular Street Style Photographers

We’re on this total street style inspiration kick – as much as we would love to be able to travel the world picking up influences (and dresses), we’re chilling here in NYC. While we’re fortunate enough to be enlightened everyday even during our morning commute seeing some of the coolest stylistas around, we have a bad/awesome habit of wanting more. We’re total style sponges!
With that, we’ve found the next best thing to free flights – the street style blogs. No, this is not a new phenomenon at this point, but as the photographers become more seasoned and the functionality of their sites gets even more user-friendly, we continued to be totally floored by how awesome they are. Not only do we get great inspiration for our own wardrobes, we’re privy to seeing trends across the globe and even in our own city.
We decided to group together our top go-to street style photographers and sites for your own inspiration – enjoy! Did we leave someone off the list? Register as a user to upload your own favorite street style shots!
We met Adam from Le 21eme Arrondissement a few New York Fashion Weeks ago -- we've since fallen in love with his photos like whoa.
Considering that we pull a lot of influences from men, we're completely enraptured with Mister Mort's style snaps.
Not only does Hanelli have her own sick style, she has an incredible eye when it comes to finding the most inspiring outfits strolling down the street or at the chicest events.
We love being taken along for the ride (in this shot, quite literally) for some of the coolest photographers' travels -- especially those of Glam Canyon.
We can comfortably credit Scott Schuman, the force behind the Sartorialist, for igniting the major street style website trend -- his gorgeous and clean photos are enough proof, if you need it.
Looking outside the box -- especially in fashion -- is a craft within itself. We love how Style Defined uncovers the coolest kids who are totally sparking the next big trend.
With her eye for sophisticated style, Garance Doré features amazing outfits in gorgeous photos -- no wonder she's dating the Sartorialist, it's a match made in street style heaven!
Let's get real, models have some of the best style around, not only does pretty much anything look good on them, they're privy to some of the newest trends around. Models Off Duty snags some of the shots of these leggy ladies in their awesome photos.
Dare we coin the Facehunter as street style's playboy? Embarking on adventures in some of the most stylish spots around, we legit drool over his sick shots.
Um, this photo says it all, Street Peeper is awesome and everywhere.
OK, Advanced Style is possibly the coolest street style around at the moment. Considering that we raid our mom and grandmother's closets whenever we get the opportunity, this site features photos of the most stylish seasoned stylistas.
Who doesn't love cute girls looking, well, cute? Mr. Newton finds a place for all of them on his site.
Another street style veteran, Tommy Ton of Jak & Jil shoots for not only his killer site but other influential magazines and websites, spreading his insane reach even further, which we're totally not mad about.
We love how Style Sightings breaks down different trends as part of their street style section! It's so helpful and easy to check out!
All The Pretty Birds manages to feature some of the newest trends, giving us plenty of outfit inspiration!
