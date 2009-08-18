Smashing Pumpkins Hire 19 Year Old Drummer

The Smashing Pumpkins have announced that their newest member is 19-year-old drummer Mike Byrne. Byrne is replacing Smashing Pumpkins’ former drummer Jimmy Chamberlin. The kid has been collaborating with lead singer Billy Corgan since June, but only today was an official statement released about him joining the band. (Side bar: I’m sorry and I have a very, very, soft spot for Billy Corgan but he looks more and more like Lord Voldemort every day.)

Congratulations Mike Byrne! I hope this ends up being very much like an, “Almost Famous” moment for him: an unpredictable road trip adventure that ends with everyone singing Elton John and learning a little bit more about how to love… La la la…