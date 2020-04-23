Chic Smartphone Vases to Elevate Your Tech Get-Up

If you’re like me, you probably charge up your smartphone every night on your nightstand or bedside table. I know you’re not supposed to have your phone in arm’s reach when you’re trying to fall (and stay) asleep, but let’s be honest here; most of us do it regardless, right? But frankly, phone chargers aren’t exactly the cutest thing on the planet—even in the tech gear sphere. The not-so-pretty, but absolutely essential gadgets have the capacity to throw off your entire bedroom’s chic home décor vibe if you ask me.

One great way to disguise—or at least, downplay—your unsightly charging contraption is a beautiful vase filled with your favorite type of flowers or a mini plant to add some greenery to your space. However, did you know that flower-phone holding devices are in fact a thing? These multipurpose “smartphone vases” are functional and not as harsh on the eyes as a bare phone charger and phone. Frankly, these stylish and practical home decor upgrades look more like lovely sculptures as opposed to boring phone holders. Ready to get your hands on one of your own? See below for some of our favorite smartphone vases that will upgrade your bedside set-up.

1. Kameelion Unique Ceramic Smartphone Vase

This beautiful ceramic smartphone vase adds a stylish touch to your bedside, kitchen, or home office space. It’s the perfect home decor piece to hold your delicate smartphone and display your favorite flowers. Not into florals? You can also use the vase area to store pens, pencils, and other office supplies.

2. Kikkerland Potted Pen Phone Stand

Not only does this subtle smartphone holder double as a pencil holder, but it also comes with a cute little potted artificial plant to add some greenery to your apartment, bedside or office space (and of course, it doesn’t require water to survive). It measures 5.5 by 4.4 by 3.9 inches—the perfect size to accent your side table or desk.

3. Kate Aspen 23209EL Marble Ceramic Phone Stand

Featuring a fashionable and multi-colored marble motif and sculptural design, this ceramic smartphone and flower vase is the perfect piece to bring some life to your space (and of course, keep your phone in arm’s reach). It’s the perfect hands-free gadget to charge your phone on, watch movies, or take conference calls.