Actual Research Suggests That Your Cell Phone Is Ruining Your Relationship

Make no mistake: I am a huge fan of technology. Like most other millennials, I get almost all of my information from the Internet and rely on it to keep me abreast of both actual news and “news” that uses terms like post-baby body. I browse social media frequently, occasionally take a tumble down the Facebook rabbit hole of people I haven’t seen since high school, and harshly judge anyone who smugly claims they “don’t watch TV.” I mean, why not? It’s so good.

But I’m still not really sure how I feel about smartphones. Sometimes I find myself so absorbed in my iPhone that I have no idea what’s going on around me—and I didn’t realize what a problem this might be until I moved in with my boyfriend and found myself increasingly irritated by his constant use of the thing. He’s always “checking his work email,” which leads to scrolling through Facebook then Instagram and then checking his email again, just in case he missed something. I know that this is what he is doing because he does it in front of me, all of the time.

Is it ruining our relationship? Nah. But do I understand how it could ruin a relationship? Completely. And a new study out of the University of Arizona is backing me up on this with real research, not just experiential tales of pillow-talk-turned-surreptitiously peeking at the screen. The results of the study revealed that one partner’s perceived smartphone dependency is linked to less relationship satisfaction and “relationship uncertainty” from the other partner. Ouch.

“Checking your notifications eases loneliness, boredom, and fear of missing out,” study author Matthew Lapiere, PhD, told Men’s Health. And sure, we all want to know what’s going on without us from time to time, but Lapierre says that if you keep scrolling even when you know you should put your phone down is a sign of a real addiction, not just a bad habit. A recent University of Virginia study found that one in 10 people is guilty of looking at their phone during sex. Let that sink in.

If you’re serious about breaking the cycle, Edward Hallowell, MD, a psychiatrist and author of “Delivered from Distraction,” says it’s as easy as just putting it away for an hour or two every day. “The extra step of getting your phone out and turning it on can help you stop and reconsider whether you really need to use it,” he says. Basically, the expert advice is to just put the damn thing down.