12 Practical Things You Always Need, & Still Have Time to Buy For Black Friday

If you’re not strategizing during these last few hours of Black Friday, you’re just not doing it right! Okay, it’s not that serious, but I do like to set aside a little extra cash for things I was already going to buy anyway during a shopping holiday mostly dedicated to gift-giving.

Of course Black Friday is the perfect time to shave hundreds of dollars off of the price of luxury handbags and high-tech gadgets, but it’s also a great time to save cash on everyday staples that you’re going to end up buying anyway.

I’m talking things like face masks, socks, basic tees, and just about anything you need to replenish every few weeks or so. Luckily, Black Friday deals aren’t secluded to just one category. No matter where you’re shopping online today, there’s a pretty good chance you’ll be able to find all of your favorite things for cheaper than ever before. Here are a few things we’re eyeing today that you probably forgot you needed, but will be thankful to score a discount on.

Roast Ridge K-Cups Pack of 100, $26.33 (originally $32.93)

If you go to the grocery store, you can typically get a 12 pack of K-cups for about $10. With this pack of 100, on sale for $26, you’ll save serious cash over time.

3-Pack of Colgate Optic White Renewal, $12.55 (originally $19.50)

You’re going to buy toothpaste over and over again for the rest of your life, so you might as well bundle and save on this pack of whitening toothpaste. Get three tubes for less than the price one typically costs at your local store.

Rechargeable Batteries, $10.49 (originally $14.99)

Never buy batteries again with this rechargeable set. You’ll cut down on waste and save money for years to come, which is truly a Black Friday win.

Battery Charger, $10.50 (originally $15)

This is the only accessory you need to keep your batteries juiced up for life. Save $5 on the regular price and stay ready for anything.

Lightning Cable Cord, $7.52 (originally $9.40)

Charge your devices faster with a cord that extends farther. You won’t have to be chained to a power outlet and can get out the door faster after a quick juice-up. Take a few dollars off of this deal before you find yourself running to the drugstore for an overpriced one.

Liquid Laundry Detergent, $9.32 (originally $12.99)

Get over 100 loads out of this single bottle that’s on sale for under $10. You truly can’t beat the price and you won’t have to buy laundry detergent for possibly the rest of the year.

Black 3-Ply Disposable Face Masks, $5.94 (originally $19.31)

Face masks aren’t going away any time soon, and if you’re anything like me, you believe wearing all black makes life automatically chic. Load up on this pack of 100 face masks for just $6.

Calvin Klein Underwear, $17.52 (originally $35)

Refresh your underwear drawer for less with this three-pack of Calvin Klein undies on sale now. You always forget about buying underwear until you absolutely have to, so don’t wait until you’re spending more on a non-sale day.

Saucony Women’s Socks, $12.29 (originally $15.99)

Socks disappear in the wash with no explanation. It’s probably time for a restock, and there’s no better time to do it than when you can save a few dollars.

Eucerin Redness Relief Night Cream, $7.22 (originally $13.99)

You won’t be able to find this cult-favorite cream for less than $15 at any drugstore, and now for Black Friday you can take it home for just $7.

Sylvania LED Light Bulbs – Pack Of 24, $14.99 (originally $24.99)

You’re never going to not need lightbulbs, so you might as well invest in some back stock so you never have to think about them again.

Matrix Total Results Shampoo, $11.50 (originally $17)

Stock up on bigger bottles of shampoo for less, so you don’t have to pick up more at the store any time soon. This one is perfect for locking in silver, gray, blonde or color-treated hair. And right now it’s 32% off.