20 Tiny-But-Gorgeous Bedrooms That Will Inspire Some Big Ideas

Kristen Bousquet
Photo: Elizabeth Roberts Architecture & Design

Whether you’re stuck in a teeny studio in a city, a compact dorm room, or just got the short end of the stick with the small room in the house—it may seem nearly impossible to make feel minimal square footage feel like the stylish, spacious sanctuary you want your sleeping space to be. But trust, that’s far from the truth.

Not all bloggers, influencers, or generally stylish people are blessed with cavernous homes or bedrooms, so we have plenty of proof that tiny bedrooms can be just as beautiful and inspiring as those with hundreds of square footage.

Don’t let a tiny bedroom shrink your big ideas. Ahead, check out our favorite itty-bitty bedroom inspo, and then get cracking to perfect your own little space.

1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | The Inspired Room

The Inspired Room

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Lady Scorpio 101

Lady Scorpio 101

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Coco Lapine Design

Coco Lapine Design

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Coco Lapine Design

Coco Lapine Design

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Coco Kelley

Coco Kelley

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Jacquelyn Clark

Jacquelyn Clark

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Wit and Delight

Wit and Delight

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Coco Lapine Design

Coco Lapine Design

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Jacquelyn Clark

Jacquelyn Clark

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Love by Serena

Love by Serena

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Lady Scorpio 101

Lady Scorpio 101

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Aspyn Ovard

Aspyn Ovard

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | By Tezza

By Tezza

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Lauren McBride

Lauren McBride

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Mackenzie Kendall

Mackenzie Kendall

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Write Like No One's Watching

Write Like No One's Watching

STYLECASTER | Tiny Bedrooms | Advice From a Twenty-Something

Advice From a Twenty-Something

