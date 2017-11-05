20 Tiny-But-Gorgeous Bedrooms That Will Inspire Some Big Ideas

Whether you’re stuck in a teeny studio in a city, a compact dorm room, or just got the short end of the stick with the small room in the house—it may seem nearly impossible to make feel minimal square footage feel like the stylish, spacious sanctuary you want your sleeping space to be. But trust, that’s far from the truth.

Not all bloggers, influencers, or generally stylish people are blessed with cavernous homes or bedrooms, so we have plenty of proof that tiny bedrooms can be just as beautiful and inspiring as those with hundreds of square footage.

Don’t let a tiny bedroom shrink your big ideas. Ahead, check out our favorite itty-bitty bedroom inspo, and then get cracking to perfect your own little space.