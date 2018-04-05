StyleCaster
These 26 Small Kitchen Design Ideas Will Give You Major Home Inspo

These 26 Small Kitchen Design Ideas Will Give You Major Home Inspo

Kristen Bousquet
by
Small Kitchen Design Ideas
Photo: A Beautiful Mess

Whether you’re redecorating or moving into a completely new pad, making your home fit your unique style is obviously a must. And the amount of space you have to work with can sometimes be a hindrance—specifically in the kitchen. Sure, for most of us, this is a really tight space. But think about it this way: Less space means you can pack a lot of decorating punch with far fewer items. Lucky for you, we have plenty of small kitchen ideas to help you visualize exactly what we mean.

No, these ideas don’t come from overpriced home decor magazines or trolling Google, but Pinterest, a magical online space where you’re able to find thousands of small kitchen design ideas no matter what type of aesthetic you’re aiming for. Simple, modern, rustic: You’ll find them all.

After scouring Pinterest, we’ve gathered just some of our favorite kitchens that are fairly easy to replicate—or at least take inspiration from.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2015.

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Pin It
STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Nashville Kitchen Renovation via A Beautiful Mess
Give Your Cabinets a Colorful, Yet Subtle Facelift

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Sunny, Small Kitchen from The Everygirl
Sunny Kitchen

Photo: Colin Price Photography/The Everygirl

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Oh Joy! Studio Kitchen
Add a Fun Toe Kick

Photo: Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Small, Stylish Kitchen in Melbourne from Adore Magazine
Small, Stylish Kitchen

Photo: Annette O'Brien/Adore Magazine

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Bright Kitchen in Sweden from The Style Files
All-White and Very Bright

Photo: The Style Files

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Glitter Guide
A Table That Doubles as Storage

Photo: Glitter Guide

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Britt Bass’ Northern Georgia Kitchen via The Everygirl
Have a Color Scheme

Photo: The Everygirl

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Renovated Shed Kitchen via Design*Sponge
A Shed Turned Comfy Home

Photo: Cody Ulrich/Design*Sponge

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | New England Style Kitchen via Honestly WTF
New England Style Kitchen

Photo: Honestly WTF

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Kitchen with a Bright Fridge via That Nordic Feeling
Bright Fridge

Photo: That Nordic Feeling

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Contemporary Kitchen via Style Juicer
Contemporary Kitchen

Photo: Style Juicer

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Wood Paneling and Stripes via Virlova Style
Wood Paneling and Stripes

Photo: Virlova Style

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Green & Pink Kitchen from deVOL
Embrace All the Color

Photo: deVOL

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Stay Organized with Wiring Shelving via The Everygirl
Stay Organized with Wiring Shelving

Photo: The Everygirl

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Claire Stevens Interior Design New Farm Apartment
Add an Area Rug

Photo: Claire Stevens Interior Design

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Sleek Marble Countertops by Robson Rak Architects
Sleek Marble Countertops

Photo: Robson Rak Architects

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | An Earthy Kitchen
An Earthy Kitchen

Photo: Hans Mossel

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Little Lessy's Kitchen in a 1910 Converted Hotel
A Kitchen in a 1910 Converted Hotel

Photo: Little Lessy

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Day Kornbluth's Brooklyn Brownstone Kitchen
A Brooklyn Brownstone Kitchen

Photo: Christopher Sturman/Elle

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Industrial Chic Remodel via Jonathan Stiers
Industrial Chic

Photo: Jonathan Stiers

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Indoor Dog House via Home My Design
Indoor Dog House

Photo: Home My Design

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | All-White Kitchen via Four Generations One Roof
All-White Kitchen

Photo: Four Generations One Roof

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Sliding Barn Doors via Kitchn
Sliding Barn Doors

Photo: kitchn

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Kitchen Renovation from A Beautiful Mess
Get Creative with Your Utensils Storage

Photo: A Beautiful Mess

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Stripped Back and Simple from Jackson Built Homes
Stripped Back and Simple

Photo: Jackson Built Homes

STYLECASTER | Small Kitchen Design Ideas | Transformed Midcentury Bungalow from Style Files
Transformed Midcentury Bungalow

Photo: Style Files

