These 26 Small Kitchen Design Ideas Will Give You Major Home Inspo

Whether you’re redecorating or moving into a completely new pad, making your home fit your unique style is obviously a must. And the amount of space you have to work with can sometimes be a hindrance—specifically in the kitchen. Sure, for most of us, this is a really tight space. But think about it this way: Less space means you can pack a lot of decorating punch with far fewer items. Lucky for you, we have plenty of small kitchen ideas to help you visualize exactly what we mean.

No, these ideas don’t come from overpriced home decor magazines or trolling Google, but Pinterest, a magical online space where you’re able to find thousands of small kitchen design ideas no matter what type of aesthetic you’re aiming for. Simple, modern, rustic: You’ll find them all.

After scouring Pinterest, we’ve gathered just some of our favorite kitchens that are fairly easy to replicate—or at least take inspiration from.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2015.