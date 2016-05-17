10 Clever Tricks for Making a Small Bedroom Look Bigger

Since there’s nothing worse than feeling claustrophobic in the space where you’re supposed to relax and recharge, we scoured the Internet to find 10 brilliant small-bedroom ideas. These sneaky, space-enhancing décor tricks will make your bedroom look more open and airy—and with a little creativity, you can give even the tiniest room some serious personality.
Use these 10 genius strategies as inspiration to make the most of your bedroom, whatever dimensions it happens to have.
Take advantage of windows by allowing as much natural light as possible to flood in—light creates the illusion of more space.
Anne Schlechter/Domino
Hanging lighting from the ceiling (assuming it's not too low) draws the eye upward, making the area feel bigger.
Avenue Lifestyle
Floating shelves are a chic way to squeeze in more storage.
Bellacor
A hanging bed can make the most of low or slanted ceilings by creating an illusion of more space under the bed (instead of a dust ruffle or storage).
Decoist
This bedroom proves that being short on space doesn't mean you have to be short on personality. Carefully curated plants, an accent wall, and a vibrant rug bring this cozy room to life.
Justina Blakeney
This lofted lounge area (a grown-up take on bunk beds) makes the bedroom look bigger because it creates an extra seating area.
Apartment Therapy
If the loft area is your bedroom, make the most of it by keeping decor and tchotchkes to a minimum.
Dwell
Create a storage nook like this shelving unit that's installed where a headboard would normally be.
Azevedo Design
White everything—bedding, walls, floors—makes a cozy area look open, not claustrophobic.
Apartment Therapy
Loft your bed and let your clothes live under it.
Decor 8