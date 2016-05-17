10 Clever Tricks for Making a Small Bedroom Look Bigger

Since there’s nothing worse than feeling claustrophobic in the space where you’re supposed to relax and recharge, we scoured the Internet to find 10 brilliant small-bedroom ideas. These sneaky, space-enhancing décor tricks will make your bedroom look more open and airy—and with a little creativity, you can give even the tiniest room some serious personality.

Use these 10 genius strategies as inspiration to make the most of your bedroom, whatever dimensions it happens to have.