13 Pretty Small-Bathroom Decorating Ideas You’ll Want to Copy

We’re always looking for different ways to add style and flair to our homes—be it a giant house or a tiny studio apartment. Flipping through magazines and scrolling through home design blogs, we’re constantly gathering and pinning ideas for our bedrooms, kitchens, offices and living rooms—the ideas and inspo are seemingly endless!

But wait just one minute, you guys. We’re missing a room here—a very important, high-trafficked room: the bathroom.

What gives, right? We’re in this room all the time, doing our makeup, showering, bathing and, well, you know the rest. And yet, we rarely put much thought or effort into making it a must-see and highly functional and efficient space in our respective homes—especially when the bathroom is on the smaller end.

Officially, that kind of thinking and that kind of attitude ends today, because we have small bathroom decorating ideas galore.

Ahead, we’ve gathered so many amazing things you can do to transform that small bathroom into a space you’ll love, from painting a dark color to installing floating shelves for extra storage. One pass through the gallery, and it’ll be the first room you’ll want to decorate.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2015.