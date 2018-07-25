13 Pretty Small-Bathroom Decorating Ideas You’ll Want to Copy

StyleCaster
We’re always looking for different ways to add style and flair to our homes—be it a giant house or a tiny studio apartment. Flipping through magazines and scrolling through home design blogs, we’re constantly gathering and pinning ideas for our bedrooms, kitchensoffices and living rooms—the ideas and inspo are seemingly endless!

But wait just one minute, you guys. We’re missing a room here—a very important, high-trafficked room: the bathroom.

MORE: How to Feng Shui Small Spaces: 7 Tips That Transformed My Tiny Apartment

What gives, right? We’re in this room all the time, doing our makeup, showering, bathing and, well, you know the rest. And yet, we rarely put much thought or effort into making it a must-see and highly functional and efficient space in our respective homes—especially when the bathroom is on the smaller end.

Officially, that kind of thinking and that kind of attitude ends today, because we have small bathroom decorating ideas galore.

MORE: 33 Very Chic Ways to Decorate with Tropical Wallpaper

Ahead, we’ve gathered so many amazing things you can do to transform that small bathroom into a space you’ll love, from painting a dark color to installing floating shelves for extra storage. One pass through the gallery, and it’ll be the first room you’ll want to decorate.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2015.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Use Wallpaper
Use Wallpaper

Liven up the space with bright wallpaper.

Photo: Lilly Bunn.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Use the Wall
Utilize the Walls

When you're short on space, get creative with how you organize your makeup and various other items. (Hint: Use the wall!)

Photo: Janae Hardy/A Beautiful Mess.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Paint the Room White
Brighter, Lighter

Brighten up the room with a fresh coat of crisp, white paint.

Photo: The Order Obsessed.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Add Tiles to the Walls
Tile It Up

Or, skip the paint and wallpaper, and tile the walls to add dimension and texture.

Photo: Amanda Nelson/Design*Sponge.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Hang Plants
Hang Plants

Succulents aren't just for your living room or kitchen. Hang up a few plants to breathe life into your bathroom.

Photo: Tessa Neustadt/Hommemaker.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Upgrade Your Light Fixtures
Upgrade Your Light Fixtures

Bored with the light fixtures? Upgrade them!

Photo: Bower Power.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Paint the Sink

Take a look at the drawers and cabinets below your sink: Is it an eyesore? Are you bored just staring at it? Give it a fresh coat of bold paint to really make a statement.

Photo: The Makerista.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Black & White
Black & White

Keep the design simple: Go with black and white fixtures, frames and decor.

Photo: Tessa Neustadt/Homepolish.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Swap Out the Rug
Replace the Rug

Sometimes revamping your bathroom is as easy as swapping out the rug.

Photo: Amber Interior Design.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Install a Shelf
Install a Shelf

Need extra storage? Install a small shelf above the toilet

Photo: My Fabuless Life.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Ladder Up
Ladder Up

Step up your storage: Use a ladder over the toilet for added hanging space.

Photo: Our Fifth House.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Unusual Wallpaper

Who says you can't have a little fun with your wallpaper?

Photo: Go Haus Go.

STYLECASTER | Small Bathroom Decorating Ideas | Get a New Mirror
Get a New Mirror

New mirror, who dis?

Photo: Fat Cat.

