Slumdog Love

After months of speculation (and constant denials) Slumdog Millionaire co-stars Dev Patel and the gorgeous Freida Pinto have finally gone public with their relationship. The too cute for words couple vehemently denied their romantic involvement during awards season, but photos of the pair getting cozy in Israel last week have confirmed the rumors.

Adding to the confirmation of this pairing, Patel’s mother told the UK’s Daily Mirror:”Life can’t get any better for him. Freida is really beautiful and I am really happy for them. Yes, we knew he was flying to Israel to see her.”

We couldn’t be happier for this sweet couple and can’t wait to see more of them together. This has to be the most exciting off screen pairing since Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling got together after The Notebook.