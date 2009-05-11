The Slow Movement + Fashion = Slow Clothing

If the slow food movement has you obsessively checking the carbon footprint of your produce, you may soon be doing the same with regard to your clothes. At least, that is, if you read Gudrun & Gudrun’s new book, Slow Clothing.

Written by Gudrun Ludvig and Gudrun Rogvadottir, of the fashion company Gudrun & Gudrun, this text is sure to have you second-guessing your next trip to your favorite clothing store. Or, at the very least, it will have you swooning for their sustainable, responsible, organic, handmade, and exotic knitwear for men, women, and children.

