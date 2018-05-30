Meet the Influencers Leading the Slow Fashion Movement

The phrases “slow fashion” and “sustainable fashion” are often used interchangeably to describe labels that put the environment and social good first throughout their production and distribution process. However, most of us can admit we haven’t been shopping this category of clothing as much as we would like. While many women would love to swear off fast fashion, the allure of cute Zara knock-offs has truly felt too hard to ignore. Until recently, that is.

Lately, we’ve noticed a shift toward slow fashion online, and it feels easier and more appealing than ever to support sustainable fashion brands in a meaningful way. Many of the socially-conscious labels blowing up right now can, in part, thank Instagram for their success. To wit: boho, free-spirited, Australian-born label Spell has almost one million followers and hundreds of thousands of well-dressed, environmentally-conscious supporters across the planet. The brand, which is not only produced ethically but also donates a percentage of proceeds to children’s charities and ocean conservation projects, also counts Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, and Megan Fox among its roster of high-profile customers. Then, of course, we have the likes of Reformation and Anthropologie, powerhouses in the world of sustainable fashion, who have never been more on-trend.

Some conscious fashion companies, like Australian brand Auguste, not only practice sustainable manufacturing practices but also participate in give-back programs with organizations such as 1% For The Planet, an initiative which donates 1 percent of gross earnings to charity. Of course, sustainable fashion wouldn’t be blowing up on Instagram without influencers supporting them and leading the charge—and today, it’s these women we’re interested in learning more about.

In the post ahead we’re spotlighting some of the chicest influencers leading the slow fashion movement. Keep scrolling!

Elise Cook

Elise Cook lives on the road inside a cute, peachy-colored van called Scout and her (equally cute) husband. Cook is completely dedicated to the simple life and has been living full time in her van for the past year, traveling through some of the most photogenic places in Australia. She’s constantly wearing brands like St. Agni, a buzzy shoe label sustainably made by artisans in Java, Indonesia, and an ethical, boho fashion brand called Hazel + Folk, which makes all their pieces following fair wages and fair trade practices in India.

Mel Carrero

As the PR manager for one of the world’s most popular free-spirited, sustainable fashion labels, Spell Byron Bay, Mel Carrero has one hell of a wardrobe. Wither over 900,000 Instagram followers, Spell has a cult-following of women obsessed with its modern, bohemian aesthetic and who appreciate that every piece is designed and sampled in Byron Bay and produced ethically in factories around the world.

Gabby Smith

If you’ve ever dreamed about living the chill life by the beach in Australia, one scroll of Gabby Smith’s account will have you booking on SkyScanner and calling a removalist. She’s a blogger and one of the founders of jewelry brand Hunter x Hunter. You’ll often catch her wearing Auguste, a brand that’s ethically produced in Indonesia and partners with 1% For The Planet, an initiative which 1% of gross earnings to charity.

Lucy in the Sky

Lucy owns the effortless, West Coast-ready summer wardrobe of your dreams. Better yet, she loves to share outfit inspiration comprised entirely of sustainable fashion labels. Lucy also has a keen eye for beautiful still-life snaps of buzzy restaurants, beautiful vacation destinations, and some of the best beaches in the world—so be prepared to save her snaps to all your IG boards.

Corina Alulquoy Brown

Carina is downright obsessed with raising up handmade and independent labels and uses her Instagram as a platform to spotlight some of her favorite such labels. You’ll often spot her wearing Dazey LA, a cool, hand-drawn t-shirt brand designed with messages to empower women (trust us, you’ll want one). She’s also the founder of accessories brand, Wild & Free Jewelry.

Tara Milk Tea

Time disappears while scrolling Tara Milk Tea’s brightly-colored feed of fashion and travel snaps. She mixes high fashion with affordable pieces, but tends to skew towards big and small socially-conscious fashion and accessory brands like Anthropologie, Sarah J Curtis Collection, and also PaddotoPalmy, a summer-ready line made from natural fibers and made by artisans and seamstresses that are “paid well and love their work.”

Jessica Stein

Jessica Stein (aka Tuula Vintage) delivers the ultimate wanderlust inspiration. She supports sustainable brands like plant dyed and ethically dyed label, Yöli & Otis, and Auguste the Label, and shoots them in exotic locations like Bali, Florence, Tulum, and all across New Zealand and Australia.