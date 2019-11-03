17 Slow-Cooker Turkey Recipes That Feed A Crowd

Scroll To See More Images

It’s TURKEY SZN, which means your oven is about to get a real workout. That’s all well and good, but why not switch things up a little and try some slow-cooker turkey recipes instead? Not only can a slow cooker “roast” whole turkeys and turkey parts, it can also stew and braise the meat into soups, stews and chilis. And if you’re celebrating Thanksgiving, that’s not only great news for your oven, but also yourself—with some preparation, you can let the slow-cooker do all the work.

Like all slow-cooker recipes, these slow-cooker turkey recipes are easy and can be cooked while you’re at work, out with friends, or just at home doing something else. Just combine everything in the slow-cooker, and then hours later, your meal is ready to be served.

Whether you’re searching for a Thanksgiving turkey recipe that doesn’t take up your whole oven, or you just want a few everyday recipes to add to your arsenal, the slow-cooker turkey recipes below are bound to deliver.

Whole Turkey With Garlic Butter

Yes, you can skip the oven this Thanksgiving and “roast” a whole turkey in your slow-cooker instead.

Shredded Turkey Sandwiches

Take advantage of that post-Thanksgiving turkey sale with easy pulled turkey sandwiches.

Turkey Breast

If you’re making a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for a smaller crowd, go with a slow-cooker turkey breast, instead of the whole bird.

Cranberry Turkey Breast

Never thought to cook your turkey with cranberry sauce? Now you have.

Garlic-Herb Turkey Breast

This crispy-skinned, herb-flavored turkey breast is also great for sandwiches the next day.

Honey-Soy Glazed Turkey Breast

It’s not a traditional Thanksgiving turkey, but the sweet and salty flavor of this honey-soy glazed turkey breast will definitely please everyone at the table.

Turkey Meatballs

Turkey meatballs could be a fun alternative Thanksgiving move, but they’re also great any night of the week.

Thai Ground Turkey

In the mood for turkey on a weeknight? This Thai-inspired ground turkey recipe is simple and tastes great over rice.

Rotisserie Turkey Legs

Dark meat people will flip for these juicy, crispy turkey legs cooked in a slow cooker.

Crispy Skin Slow-Cooker Turkey

Want slow-cooker turkey with oven-crispy skin? This recipe shows you how.

Turkey Chili

Who doesn’t love a hot bowl of turkey chili on a cold day?

Leftover Turkey and Bean Soup

If you’re swimming in leftover turkey and can’t stomach another sandwich, turn the meat into soup with this leftover Thanksgiving turkey recipe!

Turkey With Wild Rice

This turkey and wild rice is a one-stop slow-cooker meal.

Turkey Tortilla Soup

Freeze leftovers of this turkey tortilla soup, and lunch will always be just a microwave zap away.

Turkey Sloppy Joes

Your kids might never know that these turkey sloppy joes aren’t made of the traditional beef.

Turkey Meatloaf

Cook this delicious turkey meatloaf in the slow cooker, then broil the glaze in the oven for that perfect, caramelized top.

Smothered Turkey Wings

Wings are an oft-forgot turkey part, but they’re pretty incredible smothered in gravy. Here’s the recipe for delicious turkey wings.