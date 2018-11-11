StyleCaster
14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey

14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey

14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey
Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.

I love Thanksgiving, but even I admit that putting together such a huge meal can be a little stressful. It takes a ton of advance planning—as well as a significant commitment of time and money. Even the most organized cooks might find themselves scrambling to get everything on the table in time.

MORE: How to Throw an Elegant Thanksgiving for Under $200

Thankfully, there are a few ways to minimize this last-minute panic. First, make a cooking schedule beforehand, taking into account how long different dishes will take to cook and what appliances you’ll need for each one.

Second, do as much ahead of time as possible. You can decorate your table, bake your pies and put together any dips or spreads the day before.

Finally, take advantage of slow-cooker and no-cook recipes—they’ll fit seamlessly into your prep schedule, since they don’t take up any precious oven or stovetop space.

MORE: Easy Fall Pancake Recipes That’ll Make Mornings Extra Cozy

Today, we’ll focus on step 3: deciding which slow-cooker Thanksgiving dishes you’ll rely on this year. The following 14 slow-cooker recipes should cover all your Thanksgiving bases—from decadent mashed potatoes and stuffing to al dente Brussels sprouts and carrots.

All 14 are convincing versions of classic recipes, so you don’t have to worry about guests complaining that you strayed from tradition. Pick a couple to make this year, or borrow a second slow-cooker and whip up a bunch.

STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Mashed Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes

These slow-cooker mashed potatoes are just as creamy as ones you'd boil and then mash, but create way fewer dirty dishes.

Photo: The Kitchn.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Sweet Potato Casserole
Sweet Potato Casserole

This slow-cooker sweet potato casserole is packed with nutty, marshmallowy goodness. Need I say more?

 

Photo: Cincy Shopper.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Candied Sweet Potatoes
Candied Sweet Potatoes

Sure, you could just heat a can of candied sweet potatoes and put its contents on the table. But these slow-cooker candied sweet potatoes are almost as easy, and they get extra flavor from butter and herbs.

Photo: Skinny Ms.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Stuffing
Stuffing

Hopefully, we're all on the same page about never, ever cooking stuffing inside your turkey, since it means you need to cook the bird longer and will end up with dry meat.

You probably didn't know that slow-cooker stuffing was a thing until right now, though. Spoiler alert: It tastes just like the oven version.

Photo: Cooking Classy.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Green Beak Casserold
Green Bean Casserole

No matter where you stand in the great green bean casserole debate (I'm against, TBH, but you do you), you gotta admit that this slow-cooker green bean casserole looks a lot more appetizing than the original.

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Dinner Rolls
Dinner Rolls

Homemade dinner rolls make a meal feel so much more special, and now you can make them happen while a turkey takes up all the space in your oven. These slow-cooker dinner rolls are a must-try.

Photo: Living Sweet Moments.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Mashed Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Sweet Potatoes

If a marshmallow-topped casserole isn't your thing, try these slow-cooker mashed sweet potatoes this year instead.

Photo: Le Creme de la Crumb.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Roasted Brussels sprouts can make for a refreshing alternative to green bean casserole, and the bitter flavor of the sprouts really cuts through the richness of other Thanksgiving staples.

Give these slow-cooker balsamic Brussels sprouts a try if you don't want to sacrifice oven or stove space.

Photo: Damn Delicious.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey |
Cinnamon-Sugar Butternut Squash

Sweet potatoes and pumpkin both get a lot of attention on T-day, but you'd be foolish to neglect their earthier cousin, butternut squash. This slow-cooker cinnamon-sugar butternut squash is sure to be a fan fave.

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Butternut Squash Soup
Butternut Squash Soup

Want to serve an appetizer course before dinner? Make your life easier with this slow-cooker butternut squash soup. Cook and blend it ahead of time, then keep it warm until it's time to serve.

Photo: Amanda's Cooking.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Didn't realize you needed slow-cooker pumpkin spice hot chocolate? Now that you know it exists, you won't be able to stop thinking about it. (You're welcome.)

Oh, and when you serve it, be sure to keep a bottle of bourbon nearby so that adult guests can make their drinks even more fun.

Photo: The Magical Slow Cooker.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Pumpkin Pie Cake
Pumpkin Pie Cake

Don't have time to bake a bunch of different desserts? This slow-cooker pumpkin pie cake kills two birds with one stone.

Drizzle warm maple syrup with pecans on top if you want to go the extra mile.

Photo: Mom on Time Out.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Cranberry Sauce
Cranberry Sauce

Love canned cranberry sauce? Great, go for it! But if you're a fan of the homemade stuff, this slow-cooker cranberry sauce will get you there without any extra worry.

Photo: Gimme Some Oven.
STYLECASTER | 14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space For Turkey | Lemon and Thyme Butter Carrots
Lemon and Thyme Butter Carrots

No one likes a soggy carrot. Luckily, these slow-cooker lemon and thyme butter carrots come out perfectly al dente.

Photo: The Cookie Writer.

