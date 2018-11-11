14 Thanksgiving Slow-Cooker Recipes That Leave Plenty of Oven Space for Turkey

I love Thanksgiving, but even I admit that putting together such a huge meal can be a little stressful. It takes a ton of advance planning—as well as a significant commitment of time and money. Even the most organized cooks might find themselves scrambling to get everything on the table in time.

Thankfully, there are a few ways to minimize this last-minute panic. First, make a cooking schedule beforehand, taking into account how long different dishes will take to cook and what appliances you’ll need for each one.

Second, do as much ahead of time as possible. You can decorate your table, bake your pies and put together any dips or spreads the day before.

Finally, take advantage of slow-cooker and no-cook recipes—they’ll fit seamlessly into your prep schedule, since they don’t take up any precious oven or stovetop space.

Today, we’ll focus on step 3: deciding which slow-cooker Thanksgiving dishes you’ll rely on this year. The following 14 slow-cooker recipes should cover all your Thanksgiving bases—from decadent mashed potatoes and stuffing to al dente Brussels sprouts and carrots.

All 14 are convincing versions of classic recipes, so you don’t have to worry about guests complaining that you strayed from tradition. Pick a couple to make this year, or borrow a second slow-cooker and whip up a bunch.