17 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker

The thing about throwing a Super Bowl party is that any interest in football is totally optional. Everyone knows these parties are mostly about the food (at least, that’s what I tell myself). As with any party, hosting is much easier if you pick a few recipes that can be made ahead of time. Luckily, there’s no shortage of slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes.

Hearty football snacks are great slow-cooker candidates in general. The braised meat of pulled pork or beef sliders is best done in the slow-cooker. Cheesy dips are easy to throw together in the slow-cooker, and it’s a great way to keep ’em warm well into overtime. And, there are plenty of less-obvious slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes that can add variety to your game day spread: homemade Chex mix, saucy meatballs and tasty chili—just to name a few.

Whether you’re hosting a party, heading to a potluck or just in need of something to snack on while you watch the game on your couch, these 17 slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes range from snack-y to meal-worthy. Even if you couldn’t care less about sports, these snacks will get you through the game.

Buffalo Chicken Chili

A bowl of this slow-cooker buffalo chicken chili is the perfect way to kick things off.

Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This healthy-ish slow-cooker buffalo chicken sweet potato recipe is great for weeknight dinner, but it also packs enough of a punch to make a splash at your Super Bowl party.

Chex Mix

The upside to making your own Chex mix is being able to control the levels of salt, spice and sweetness.

Sausage and Peppers

Nothing says ‘GAME TIME!’ like slow-cooker sausage and peppers served on a delicious roll.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

No football party is complete without buffalo chicken dip. And really, every party is worse off without it.

Chili Cheese Dogs

Make sure you have plenty of napkins around to deal with the hazards of these deliciously messy slow-cooker chili cheese dogs.

Italian Meatballs

Serve up these slow-cooker Italian meatballs on slider rolls, with thick slices of French bread—or, you know, on their own.

Copycat Chili’s Queso

This convincing copycat Chili’s queso might actually be more exciting than the game.

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders

These sweet-salty slow-cooker pulled pork sliders work as an appetizer or a main course.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

You can never have too much buffalo sauce at a football party. Plus, chicken wings are the ultimate watch party food.

Taco Dip

Instead of taking up tons of space with an all-out taco bar, throw everything into a slow-cooker and serve up this taco dip.

Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Hearty dinner rolls are key to the success of these tender slow-cooker beef sliders with pickled peppers.

Honey-Sriracha Little Smokies

Some people love serving tiny sausages on sticks at parties, some don’t. Either way, these slow-cooker honey-Sriracha little smokies are well worth a shot.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

I said there was no such thing as too much buffalo sauce, and I really meant it. These slow-cooker chicken sliders get a satisfying crunch from sliced cabbage, too.

Sticky Bacon-Whiskey Meatballs

Bacon? Check. Bourbon? Check. Meat? Check. Amazing that this tiny slow-cooker meatball dish can cover so many bases at once.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Dip whatever starchy vessel you want into this slow-cooker Philly cheesesteak dip.

Carnitas-Loaded Potato Skins

Bacon is a fine ingredient, but take things to the next level for the big came and fill your loaded potato skins with carnitas, instead.