17 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker

17 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker

17 Super Bowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker
Photo: Host the Toast.

The thing about throwing a Super Bowl party is that any interest in football is totally optional. Everyone knows these parties are mostly about the food (at least, that’s what I tell myself). As with any party, hosting is much easier if you pick a few recipes that can be made ahead of time. Luckily, there’s no shortage of slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes.

Hearty football snacks are great slow-cooker candidates in general. The braised meat of pulled pork or beef sliders is best done in the slow-cooker. Cheesy dips are easy to throw together in the slow-cooker, and it’s a great way to keep ’em warm well into overtime. And, there are plenty of less-obvious slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes that can add variety to your game day spread: homemade Chex mix, saucy meatballs and tasty chili—just to name a few.

Whether you’re hosting a party, heading to a potluck or just in need of something to snack on while you watch the game on your couch, these 17 slow-cooker Super Bowl recipes range from snack-y to meal-worthy. Even if you couldn’t care less about sports, these snacks will get you through the game.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Buffalo Chicken Chili

Slow Cooker Gourmet.

Buffalo Chicken Chili

A bowl of this slow-cooker buffalo chicken chili is the perfect way to kick things off.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

Well Plated.

Buffalo Chicken-Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

This healthy-ish slow-cooker buffalo chicken sweet potato recipe is great for weeknight dinner, but it also packs enough of a punch to make a splash at your Super Bowl party.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Chex Mix

Gimme Some Oven.

Chex Mix

The upside to making your own Chex mix is being able to control the levels of salt, spice and sweetness.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Sausage and Peppers

The Salty Marshmallow.

Sausage and Peppers

Nothing says ‘GAME TIME!’ like slow-cooker sausage and peppers served on a delicious roll.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Buffalo Chicken Dip

Gimme Some Oven.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

No football party is complete without buffalo chicken dip. And really, every party is worse off without it.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Chili Cheese Dogs

Served Up With Love.

Chili Cheese Dogs

Make sure you have plenty of napkins around to deal with the hazards of these deliciously messy slow-cooker chili cheese dogs.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Italian Meatballs

Girl Versus Dough.

Italian Meatballs

Serve up these slow-cooker Italian meatballs on slider rolls, with thick slices of French bread—or, you know, on their own.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Copycat Chili's Queso

Le Creme de la Crumb.

Copycat Chili’s Queso

This convincing copycat Chili’s queso might actually be more exciting than the game.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders

Mom Endeavors.

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Sliders

These sweet-salty slow-cooker pulled pork sliders work as an appetizer or a main course.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Chicken Wings

Spend With Pennies.

Buffalo Chicken Wings

You can never have too much buffalo sauce at a football party. Plus, chicken wings are the ultimate watch party food.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Taco Dip

The Chunky Chef.

Taco Dip

Instead of taking up tons of space with an all-out taco bar, throw everything into a slow-cooker and serve up this taco dip.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Beef Sliders With Pickled Peppers

Southern Living.

Beef Sliders with Pickled Peppers

Hearty dinner rolls are key to the success of these tender slow-cooker beef sliders with pickled peppers.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Honey-Sriracha Little Smokies

No Spoon Necessary.

Honey-Sriracha Little Smokies

Some people love serving tiny sausages on sticks at parties, some don’t. Either way, these slow-cooker honey-Sriracha little smokies are well worth a shot.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Buffalo Chicken Sliders

Garnish and Glaze.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

I said there was no such thing as too much buffalo sauce, and I really meant it. These slow-cooker chicken sliders get a satisfying crunch from sliced cabbage, too.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Sticky Bacon-Whiskey Meatballs

Host the Toast.

Sticky Bacon-Whiskey Meatballs

Bacon? Check. Bourbon? Check. Meat? Check. Amazing that this tiny slow-cooker meatball dish can cover so many bases at once.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Plating Pixels.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Dip whatever starchy vessel you want into this slow-cooker Philly cheesesteak dip.

STYLECASTER | 17 Superbowl Snacks You Can Make In a Slow-Cooker | Carnitas-Loaded Potato Skins

Plating Pixels.

Carnitas-Loaded Potato Skins

Bacon is a fine ingredient, but take things to the next level for the big came and fill your loaded potato skins with carnitas, instead.

