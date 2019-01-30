17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game

Scroll To See More Images

Did you know that the Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday? If you did, great! You probably need help planning your menu, whether you’re hosting, heading to a party, or just staying in and watching on your couch. If you didn’t, surprise! Football fan or not, Sunday is the perfect time to whip up a slow-cooker chili recipe—especially a slow-cooker Super Bowl chili recipe, because really, why not?

Chili is a perfect Super Bowl food for many reasons. It’s warm and hearty, which is perfect for February. It’s filled with meat and cheese, making it just as American as football itself. And, it can serve as a legit meal among a sea of endless football snacks, so it’s a smart thing to serve at any party.

To make things as easy as possible, here’s a list of 17 slow-cooker Super Bowl chili recipes that are delicious, fun and beyond easy to make. Pick your favorite, and grab the ingredients you need—then all you need to do come Sunday is throw everything together and let your slow-cooker keep things warm all through the game.

Pulled Pork Chili

You know what’s better than ground beef chili? Pulled pork chili. Made in a slow cooker.

Famous Beef Chili

If you’re not in the mood to reinvent the wheel, go with this classic slow-cooker beef chili.

Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

This cream cheese chicken chili is part stew and part queso, really.

New Mexican Red Pork Chili

No matter what happens with the game, this New Mexican pork chili will heat things up.

Buffalo Chicken Chili

Kill two snack birds with one stone and make Buffalo chicken chili.

Healthy Turkey Chili

There’s a slow-cooker option for this healthy turkey chili, but if you’re short on time you can also make it on the stove.

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Chili

If you love enchiladas but don’t have the patience to fill tortillas, opt for chicken enchilada chili instead.

Vegetarian Chili

For any vegetarian football fans out there, this meatless slow-cooker chili will have you cheering.

Pumpkin Quinoa Chili

Want a less traditional vegetarian option? This pumpkin quinoa chili has an earthy flavor, plus quinoa for a little extra bite.

Smoky Chili

This simple smoky slow-cooker chili gets its flavor from a can of chili in adobo.

Vegetarian Chili Mac

This meatless chili mac is hearty and healthy, so you’ll definitely be energized through the game.

Poblano Turkey Chili

Homemade tortilla chips and fresh avocado add extra pizzazz to this poblano turkey slow-cooker chili.

Southwest Chili

Corn, canned chilis, and salsa are just some of the things that pack flavor into this Southwest chili.

Sweet and Spicy Chili

This slightly sweet (and spicy!) slow-cooker chili is a real winner.

White Bean Chicken Chili Verde

The Super Bowl lasts for hours. Spice things up in the third quarter with a little white bean chicken chili verde.

Vegetarian Sweet Potato Chili

This slow-cooker sweet potato chili is warm and filling without being heavy.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili with Plantain Chips

If Jamaican jerk chicken chili isn’t a sell in and of itself, the homemade plantain chips should clinch it.