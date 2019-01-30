StyleCaster
17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game

by
17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game
Photo: Ambitious Kitchen.

Did you know that the Super Bowl is coming up on Sunday? If you did, great! You probably need help planning your menu, whether you’re hosting, heading to a party, or just staying in and watching on your couch. If you didn’t, surprise! Football fan or not, Sunday is the perfect time to whip up a slow-cooker chili recipe—especially a slow-cooker Super Bowl chili recipe, because really, why not?

Chili is a perfect Super Bowl food for many reasons. It’s warm and hearty, which is perfect for February. It’s filled with meat and cheese, making it just as American as football itself. And, it can serve as a legit meal among a sea of endless football snacks, so it’s a smart thing to serve at any party.

To make things as easy as possible, here’s a list of 17 slow-cooker Super Bowl chili recipes that are delicious, fun and beyond easy to make. Pick your favorite, and grab the ingredients you need—then all you need to do come Sunday is throw everything together and let your slow-cooker keep things warm all through the game.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Pulled Pork Chili

Slow Cooker Gourmet

Pulled Pork Chili

You know what’s better than ground beef chili? Pulled pork chili. Made in a slow cooker.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Famous Beef Chili

Julie’s Eats and Treats.

Famous Beef Chili

If you’re not in the mood to reinvent the wheel, go with this classic slow-cooker beef chili.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

Yummy Healthy Easy.

Cream Cheese Chicken Chili

This cream cheese chicken chili is part stew and part queso, really.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: New Mexican Red Pork Chili

Jessica Gavin.

New Mexican Red Pork Chili

No matter what happens with the game, this New Mexican pork chili will heat things up.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Buffalo Chicken Chili

Slow Cooker Gourmet.

Buffalo Chicken Chili

Kill two snack birds with one stone and make Buffalo chicken chili.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Healthy Turkey Chili

Ambitious Kitchen.

Healthy Turkey Chili

There’s a slow-cooker option for this healthy turkey chili, but if you’re short on time you can also make it on the stove.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Creamy Chicken Enchilada Chili

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Creamy Chicken Enchilada Chili

If you love enchiladas but don’t have the patience to fill tortillas, opt for chicken enchilada chili instead.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Vegetarian Chili

Chelsea’s Messy Apron

Vegetarian Chili

For any vegetarian football fans out there, this meatless slow-cooker chili will have you cheering.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Pumpkin Quinoa Chili

Jessica in the Kitchen

Pumpkin Quinoa Chili

Want a less traditional vegetarian option? This pumpkin quinoa chili has an earthy flavor, plus quinoa for a little extra bite.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Smoky Chili

Gimme Some Oven

Smoky Chili

This simple smoky slow-cooker chili gets its flavor from a can of chili in adobo.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Vegetarian Chili Mac

Kristine’s Kitchen Blog

Vegetarian Chili Mac

This meatless chili mac is hearty and healthy, so you’ll definitely be energized through the game.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Poblano Turkey Chili

Well Fed Soul

Poblano Turkey Chili

Homemade tortilla chips and fresh avocado add extra pizzazz to this poblano turkey slow-cooker chili.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Southwest Chili

Eazy Peazy Meals

Southwest Chili

Corn, canned chilis, and salsa are just some of the things that pack flavor into this Southwest chili.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Sweet and Spicy Chili

The Suburban Soapbox

Sweet and Spicy Chili

This slightly sweet (and spicy!) slow-cooker chili is a real winner.

White Bean Chicken Chili Verde

Maebells

White Bean Chicken Chili Verde

The Super Bowl lasts for hours. Spice things up in the third quarter with a little white bean chicken chili verde.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Vegetarian Sweet Potato Chili

Build Your Bite

Vegetarian Sweet Potato Chili

This slow-cooker sweet potato chili is warm and filling without being heavy.

17 Slow-Cooker Super Bowl Chili Recipes to Get You Through The Big Game: Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili with Plantain Chips

Host the Toast

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Chili with Plantain Chips

If Jamaican jerk chicken chili isn’t a sell in and of itself, the homemade plantain chips should clinch it.

