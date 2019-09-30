16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make in a Slow-Cooker

Scroll To See More Images
A hallmark of classic Southern cooking is that dishes typically take a long time (and many ingredients) to prepare. While that makes for great flavor, it isn’t always the most convenient. Enter: slow-cooker Southern recipes. By slow-cooking traditional dishes, you can cut down on prep time (and hassle) and still end up with something comforting and delicious.
The Southern (and Southern-inspired) recipes below are all relatively easy to make and will certainly please a crowd. Not every Southern staple is represented, and it’s important to note that the cuisine varies by region and culture—one Southern person’s food traditions may be totally different from another’s.
The next time you’re in the mood for gumbo but don’t have all afternoon to stand at the stove or when you want cornbread but can’t be bothered to turn on the oven, check out the slow-cooker recipes in the list below.
Biscuits and Gravy
A Southern breakfast classic, biscuits and gravy is a treat any time of day.
Cajun Gumbo
Served over rice or straight-up, Cajun gumbo is a stick-to-the-ribs meal that’ll keep you going for hours.
Candied Pecans
Eat these candied pecans as a sweet snack, or crumble them up over yogurt or ice cream.
Chicken and Okra
This flavorful chicken and okra dish delivers protein and veggies, making it a perfect, healthy weeknight dinner.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Thanksgiving or not, sweet potato casserole is a crowd-pleasing side dish.
Brunswick Stew
This regional stew is made up of chicken, pork, butterbeans, and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce.
Chicken and Dumplings
What food is even better for a sick day than chicken soup? Chicken and dumplings.
Cornbread
No Southern meal is really complete without cornbread.
Peach Cobbler
And for dessert? Peach cobbler, of course.
Collard Greens
Eating your (collard) greens is much easier when they’re slow-cooked with bacon.
Black-Eyed Peas
Need an easy, healthy side dish that isn’t same old plain rice? Try black-eyed peas.
Hoppin’ John
Hoppin’ John is an impressive rice dish made with sausage, black-eyed peas and tons of spices.
Bourbon Baked Beans
These sweet baked beans are good for so much more than just a barbecue.
Cheese Grits
Make a big batch of cheese grits for dinner, then eat leftovers with a fried egg for breakfast the next morning.
Red Beans and Rice
Make no mistake, this red beans and rice slow-cooker recipe is anything but boring. Andouille sausage, hot sauce, and Creole seasoning come together for a flavor-packed dish that works as a side or a main.
Fried Chicken For Two
Fried chicken in the slow-cooker? Mind blown.