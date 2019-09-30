StyleCaster
Share

16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make in a Slow-Cooker

What's hot
StyleCaster

16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make in a Slow-Cooker

by
Healthy Seasonal Recipes.

Scroll To See More Images

A hallmark of classic Southern cooking is that dishes typically take a long time (and many ingredients) to prepare. While that makes for great flavor, it isn’t always the most convenient. Enter: slow-cooker Southern recipes. By slow-cooking traditional dishes, you can cut down on prep time (and hassle) and still end up with something comforting and delicious.

The Southern (and Southern-inspired) recipes below are all relatively easy to make and will certainly please a crowd. Not every Southern staple is represented, and it’s important to note that the cuisine varies by region and culture—one Southern person’s food traditions may be totally different from another’s.

The next time you’re in the mood for gumbo but don’t have all afternoon to stand at the stove or when you want cornbread but can’t be bothered to turn on the oven, check out the slow-cooker recipes in the list below.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Biscuits and Gravy

Moms With Crock Pots.

Biscuits and Gravy

A Southern breakfast classic, biscuits and gravy is a treat any time of day.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Cajun Gumbo

Everyday Good Thinking.

Cajun Gumbo

Served over rice or straight-up, Cajun gumbo is a stick-to-the-ribs meal that’ll keep you going for hours.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Candied Pecans

Wondermom Wannabe.

Candied Pecans

Eat these candied pecans as a sweet snack, or crumble them up over yogurt or ice cream.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Chicken and Okra

Healthy Seasonal Recipes.

Chicken and Okra

This flavorful chicken and okra dish delivers protein and veggies, making it a perfect, healthy weeknight dinner.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Sweet Potato Casserole

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving or not, sweet potato casserole is a crowd-pleasing side dish.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Brunswick Stew

Food Network.

Brunswick Stew

This regional stew is made up of chicken, pork, butterbeans, and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Chicken and Dumplings

Budget Bytes.

Chicken and Dumplings

What food is even better for a sick day than chicken soup? Chicken and dumplings.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Cornbread

Cookies and Cups.

Cornbread

No Southern meal is really complete without cornbread.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Peach Cobbler

My Incredible Recipes.

Peach Cobbler

And for dessert? Peach cobbler, of course.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Collard Greens

Cooking Bride.

Collard Greens

Eating your (collard) greens is much easier when they’re slow-cooked with bacon.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Black-Eyed Peas

Southern Bite.

Black-Eyed Peas

Need an easy, healthy side dish that isn’t same old plain rice? Try black-eyed peas.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Hoppin' John

Plain Chicken.

Hoppin’ John

Hoppin’ John is an impressive rice dish made with sausage, black-eyed peas and tons of spices.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Bourbon Baked Beans

Spicy Southern Kitchen.

Bourbon Baked Beans

These sweet baked beans are good for so much more than just a barbecue.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Cheese Grits

Simply Happy Foodie.

Cheese Grits

Make a big batch of cheese grits for dinner, then eat leftovers with a fried egg for breakfast the next morning.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Red Beans and Rice

Swanky Recipes.

Red Beans and Rice

Make no mistake, this red beans and rice slow-cooker recipe is anything but boring. Andouille sausage, hot sauce, and Creole seasoning come together for a flavor-packed dish that works as a side or a main.

STYLECASTER | 16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make In A Slow-Cooker | Fried Chicken for Two

Skinny Ms.

Fried Chicken For Two

Fried chicken in the slow-cooker? Mind blown.

Tags:
share