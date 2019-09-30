16 Classic Southern Dishes You Can Make in a Slow-Cooker

Scroll To See More Images

A hallmark of classic Southern cooking is that dishes typically take a long time (and many ingredients) to prepare. While that makes for great flavor, it isn’t always the most convenient. Enter: slow-cooker Southern recipes. By slow-cooking traditional dishes, you can cut down on prep time (and hassle) and still end up with something comforting and delicious.

The Southern (and Southern-inspired) recipes below are all relatively easy to make and will certainly please a crowd. Not every Southern staple is represented, and it’s important to note that the cuisine varies by region and culture—one Southern person’s food traditions may be totally different from another’s.

The next time you’re in the mood for gumbo but don’t have all afternoon to stand at the stove or when you want cornbread but can’t be bothered to turn on the oven, check out the slow-cooker recipes in the list below.

Biscuits and Gravy

A Southern breakfast classic, biscuits and gravy is a treat any time of day.

Cajun Gumbo

Served over rice or straight-up, Cajun gumbo is a stick-to-the-ribs meal that’ll keep you going for hours.

Candied Pecans

Eat these candied pecans as a sweet snack, or crumble them up over yogurt or ice cream.

Chicken and Okra

This flavorful chicken and okra dish delivers protein and veggies, making it a perfect, healthy weeknight dinner.

Sweet Potato Casserole

Thanksgiving or not, sweet potato casserole is a crowd-pleasing side dish.

Brunswick Stew

This regional stew is made up of chicken, pork, butterbeans, and potatoes in a tomato-based sauce.

Chicken and Dumplings

What food is even better for a sick day than chicken soup? Chicken and dumplings.

Cornbread

No Southern meal is really complete without cornbread.

Peach Cobbler

And for dessert? Peach cobbler, of course.

Collard Greens

Eating your (collard) greens is much easier when they’re slow-cooked with bacon.

Black-Eyed Peas

Need an easy, healthy side dish that isn’t same old plain rice? Try black-eyed peas.

Hoppin’ John

Hoppin’ John is an impressive rice dish made with sausage, black-eyed peas and tons of spices.

Bourbon Baked Beans

These sweet baked beans are good for so much more than just a barbecue.

Cheese Grits

Make a big batch of cheese grits for dinner, then eat leftovers with a fried egg for breakfast the next morning.

Red Beans and Rice

Make no mistake, this red beans and rice slow-cooker recipe is anything but boring. Andouille sausage, hot sauce, and Creole seasoning come together for a flavor-packed dish that works as a side or a main.

Fried Chicken For Two

Fried chicken in the slow-cooker? Mind blown.