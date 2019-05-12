StyleCaster
15 Greens-Filled, Slow-Cooker Soups to Whip Up All Summer Long

15 Greens-Filled, Slow-Cooker Soups to Whip Up All Summer Long

15 Greens-Filled, Slow-Cooker Soups to Whip Up All Summer Long
Photo: Choosing Chia.

When you think of a slow cooker, you may think of hearty braises and meat-and-bean chilis. That’s fair enough—the slow cooker is definitely great for those things. But what often gets overlooked is the fact that there are tons of slow-cooker soups out there that are packed with greens and other veggies—not to mention, packed with flavor, too. Sure, you don’t cook the greens for the entire cooking time, but they’re a great add-in to flavorful soups that have been stewing for hours, and they cook down to so little volume that even the most greens-averse people will probably be fine with it. I mean, when life gives you an opportunity to eat nutrient-packed meals without torturing your tastebuds, you take it—right?

If you’re wondering what to do with your slow cooker in warmer months, slow-cooker soups filled with greens and veggies are a great solution. The soups below range from creamy and hearty, to broth-based and super light. Best of all, soups are great freezer meals to stow away and thaw whenever you don’t feel like cooking but also don’t want to spring for takeout. Make one or two of these soups this week, then freeze leftovers in individual servings and don’t sweat weeknight dinner for months to come.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Sausage, Spinach, and White Bean Soup

Damn Delicious.

1. Sausage, Spinach and White Bean Soup

Thanks to hearts sausage and white beans, this slow-cooker soup is great any time of year.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Cream of Asparagus Soup

Kara Lydon.

2. Cream of Asparagus Soup

Need to use up the bounty of asparagus on your counter? Slow-cooker soup is the answer.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Winter Moroccan Lentil Soup

Little Spice Jar.

3. Winter Moroccan Lentil Soup

Contrary to the name, this hearty slow-cooker lentil soup is also great in the summer.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Tortellini Spinach Soup

365 Days of Crockpot.

4. Tortellini Spinach Soup

Why yes, you can have your pasta and eat your soup, too.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Minestrone Soup

Little Spice Jar.

5. Minestrone Soup

Minestrone is a classic vegetarian soup that tastes even better coming out of a slow cooker.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Lentil Spinach Soup

Tabs and Tidbits.

6. Lentil Spinach Soup

Serve this lentil spinach soup over rice, and with a healthy dollop of yogurt or sour cream.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Sausage Tortellini Soup

Cafe Delites.

7. Sausage Tortellini Soup

A little bit of sausage goes a long way in adding depth to this creamy slow-cooker soup recipe.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Split Pea Soup

Tabs and Tidbits.

8. Vegetarian Split Pea Soup

There’s no ham in this split pea soup, but there are more than enough plant foods to make up for it.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Italian Meatball Soup

The Chunky Chef.

9. Italian Meatball Soup

Up the greens factor of this slow-cooker meatball soup by throwing in a handful of fresh spinach during the last few minutes.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Weeknight Lentil Soup

Choosing Chia.

10. Weeknight Lentil Soup

Use whatever greens and root veggies you have on-hand for this easy lentil soup.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Broccoli Cheddar Soup

Skinny Ms.

11. Broccoli Cheddar Soup

This broccoli cheddar soup is less heavy than traditional versions, but doesn’t skimp on flavor.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

Well Plated.

12. Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup

In warmer weather, trade classic chicken soup for this zesty, greens-filled version.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Copycat Olive Garden Zupa Toscana

Foodie and Wine.

13. Copycat Olive Garden Zuppa Toscana

This doesn’t come with unlimited salad and breadsticks, but it’s a great summer soup nonetheless.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens

A Wicked Whisk.

14. Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens

Take a trip down south with these soupy slow-cooker black-eyed peas and collards.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Soups with Tons of Fresh Greens | Vietnamese Mustard Green Soup

Vicky Pham.

15. Vietnamese Mustard Green Soup

Pho real, this soup is delicious.

