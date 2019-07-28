17 Slow-Cooker Snacks That Really Speak to Your PMS Cravings

Scroll To See More Images

If you’ve ever found yourself desperately searching for slow-cooker snacks for PMS/period munchies to no avail, you’re in luck. It’s come to our attention that there’s a real need for more period snack content out there. Naturally, we’re here to fill that gap.

Now, it’s important to keep in mind that slow-cooker snacks for period munchies do take a little foresight. They cook, well, slowly. You’ll need to gather your ingredients and toss them together at least a few hours in advance. That said, the upside is that there’s really nothing more to it. You just set it, forget it and wait to dig in.

It should also be said that everyone has different period cravings, and some people with periods might not get related cravings at all. The list below is filled with decadent sweet and savory snacks you can make in a slow cooker. If one or several of them look delicious to you, great! Stock up on the ingredients and get them cooking. If not, go ahead and feed those period munchies in whatever way feels best to you.

1. Chocolate Lava Cake

You can portion this slow-cooker lava cake into bowls, or go at it with a spoon—straight from the slow cooker.

2. Chocolate Peanut Clusters

Make a big batch of these slow-cooker peanut clusters and keep ’em around for whenever a craving strikes.

3. Spicy Hamburger Cheese Dip

This cheesy slow-cooker hamburger dip hits all the bases: It’s spicy, creamy, meaty and pairs well with crunchy chips.

4. Ranch Chex Mix

Store-bought Chex mix is great, but it doesn’t hold a candle to still-warm slow-cooker Chex mix.

5. Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

If you can resist spooning peanut butter straight from the jar, this slow-cooker chocolate peanut butter cake is well worth the wait.

6. Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake

The great thing about slow-cooker chocolate chip cookie cake is that a single serving is as big or as small as you want it to be.

7. Curried Trail Mix

This spiced slow-cooker trail mix has flavors you won’t find in the packaged stuff.

8. Muddy Buddies

Sometimes, the only thing that hits the spot are muddy buddies—pieces of cereal covered in peanut butter, chocolate and powdered sugar. (You might know them as “puppy chow”—or by some other name entirely.)

9. Chunky Monkey Trail Mix

There’s no shortage of fun flavors and textures in this slow-cooker chunky monkey trail mix.

10. Fudge

Slow-cooker fudge is simple, but it hits the spot like nothing else.

11. Brownie Cookie

This slow-cooker “brookie” is gooey like a brownie, but tastes like a cookie. It tastes great any time, but especially when you need something extra delicious.

12. Cinnamon Rolls

Slow-cooker cinnamon rolls make a great breakfast, and an equally great snack.

13. Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Don’t order delivery—make your own slow-cooker garlic pull-apart bread instead.

14. Blueberry Peach Cobbler

This guest-worthy slow-cooker blueberry peach cobbler also makes a great snack. You can use fresh fruit in the summer, but frozen also works just fine.

15. Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Pick up a fresh baguette on your way home from work, and this slow-cooker spinach-artichoke dip can easily double as dinner.

16. White Chocolate Muddy Buddies

White chocolate is basically just cream and sugar. That’s definitely not a problem.

17. Mac and Cheese

A good bowl of slow-cooker mac and cheese won’t solve all of your problems, but it’ll sure make things a little brighter.