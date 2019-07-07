17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You’re Sick of Chili

Scroll To See More Images

I know, I know: Slow-cooker seafood recipes aren’t the most intuitive thing. When you think of slow-cookers, you probably think of tough cuts of meat (and maybe big pools of melted cheese), but not delicate fish fillets. The thing is, though, is that it’s possible to use a lower setting on your slow-cooker to cook things more gently, as is usually appropriate with seafood.

Many of the slow-cooker seafood recipes below are soups or stews, which makes sense given the cooking method. But, there are also a few that call for cooking straight-up fillets in the slow-cooker, which is fun and really versatile.

If you’re a fan of shrimp, there’s gumbo, a shrimp boil, and even shrimp and grits. If you’re more into salmon, there are a few recipes that rival baked salmon. If you’re more into white fish, there are plenty of curries and stews that use that, too. No matter which of the slow-cooker seafood recipes you choose, you’re bound to find a new recipe to add to your regular rotation.

1. Vietnamese-Style Caramelized Fish With Ginger

This Asian-inspired fish is gorgeous straight out of the slow-cooker.

2. Salmon

Not sure what to make for dinner? Throw a whole side of salmon in the slow-cooker.

3. Salmon With Lemon Cream Sauce

Serve this salmon over rice, so that all that extra cream sauce doesn’t go to waste.

4. Moqueca Brazilian Fish Stew

This coconut-tomato fish stew is packed with vegetables and super filling.

5. Shrimp Boil

No need to dirty a huge pot when you can make a simple shrimp boil in the slow-cooker instead.

6. Shrimp and Crab Bisque

You’ll be happy you made enough of this shrimp and crab bisque for leftovers.

7. Shrimp and Grits

Classic shrimp and grits, now available as a slow-cooker recipe.

8. Coconut Sea Bass Curry

This sea bass curry might replace takeout in your house.

9. Moroccan Fish Tagine

A tagine is technically the type of pot that you cook stew in, but we’ll let that slide for this tasty Moroccan stew.

10. Fish Tacos With Sweet Potatoes

Next Taco Tuesday, give chicken and beef a rest and try these fish tacos instead.

11. Cioppino

This zesty, tomato-based fish stew is great with a big hunk of baguette.

12. Crab and Artichoke Dip

What, you weren’t expecting to find a dip here? I’d never let that happen.

13. Shrimp Scampi

On pasta night, let you slow-cooker make you some shrimp scampi.

14. Seafood Chowder

You’ll definitely need oyster crackers for this rich seafood chowder.

15. Louisiana-Style Shrimp

You won’t be able to get enough of this butter-drenched Cajun-style shrimp.

16. Coconut Lime Shrimp Chowder

If you don’t like traditional chowder, try this fancied-up version made with a coconut-lime broth.

17. Gumbo

Sausage and shrimp get along swimmingly in classic gumbo.