StyleCaster
Share

17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You’re Sick of Chili

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You’re Sick of Chili

by
17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You’re Sick of Chili
Photo: Williams Sonoma.

Scroll To See More Images

I know, I know: Slow-cooker seafood recipes aren’t the most intuitive thing. When you think of slow-cookers, you probably think of tough cuts of meat (and maybe big pools of melted cheese), but not delicate fish fillets. The thing is, though, is that it’s possible to use a lower setting on your slow-cooker to cook things more gently, as is usually appropriate with seafood.

Many of the slow-cooker seafood recipes below are soups or stews, which makes sense given the cooking method. But, there are also a few that call for cooking straight-up fillets in the slow-cooker, which is fun and really versatile.

If you’re a fan of shrimp, there’s gumbo, a shrimp boil, and even shrimp and grits. If you’re more into salmon, there are a few recipes that rival baked salmon. If you’re more into white fish, there are plenty of curries and stews that use that, too. No matter which of the slow-cooker seafood recipes you choose, you’re bound to find a new recipe to add to your regular rotation.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Vietnamese-Style Caramelized Fish With Ginger

Williams Sonoma.

1. Vietnamese-Style Caramelized Fish With Ginger

This Asian-inspired fish is gorgeous straight out of the slow-cooker.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Salmon

The Kitchn.

2. Salmon

Not sure what to make for dinner? Throw a whole side of salmon in the slow-cooker.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Salmon With Lemon Cream Sauce

Diethood.

3. Salmon With Lemon Cream Sauce

Serve this salmon over rice, so that all that extra cream sauce doesn’t go to waste.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Moqueca Brazilian Fish Stew

Recipe This.

4. Moqueca Brazilian Fish Stew

This coconut-tomato fish stew is packed with vegetables and super filling.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Shrimp Boil

Mom on Time Out.

5. Shrimp Boil

No need to dirty a huge pot when you can make a simple shrimp boil in the slow-cooker instead.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Shrimp and Crab Bisque

Yes to Yolks.

6. Shrimp and Crab Bisque

You’ll be happy you made enough of this shrimp and crab bisque for leftovers.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Shrimp and Grits

Tammilee Tips.

7. Shrimp and Grits

Classic shrimp and grits, now available as a slow-cooker recipe.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Coconut Sea Bass Curry

Williams Sonoma.

8. Coconut Sea Bass Curry

This sea bass curry might replace takeout in your house.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Moroccan Fish Tagine

Keller + Keller.

9. Moroccan Fish Tagine

A tagine is technically the type of pot that you cook stew in, but we’ll let that slide for this tasty Moroccan stew.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Fish Tacos With Sweet Potatoes

Teaspoon of Spice.

10. Fish Tacos With Sweet Potatoes

Next Taco Tuesday, give chicken and beef a rest and try these fish tacos instead.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Cioppino

Fit Slow-Cooker Queen.

11. Cioppino

This zesty, tomato-based fish stew is great with a big hunk of baguette.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Crab and Artichoke Dip

The Blond Cook.

12. Crab and Artichoke Dip

What, you weren’t expecting to find a dip here? I’d never let that happen.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Shrimp Scampi

Thrifty DIY Diva.

13. Shrimp Scampi

On pasta night, let you slow-cooker make you some shrimp scampi.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Seafood Chowder

CD Kitchen.

14. Seafood Chowder

You’ll definitely need oyster crackers for this rich seafood chowder.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Louisiana-Style Shrimp

Recipes That Crock.

15. Louisiana-Style Shrimp

You won’t be able to get enough of this butter-drenched Cajun-style shrimp.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Coconut Lime Shrimp Chowder

The Healthy Foodie.

16. Coconut Lime Shrimp Chowder

If you don’t like traditional chowder, try this fancied-up version made with a coconut-lime broth.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Seafood Recipes for When You're Sick of Chili | Gumbo

Everyday Good Thinking.

17. Gumbo

Sausage and shrimp get along swimmingly in classic gumbo.

Tags:
share