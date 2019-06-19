StyleCaster
17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Definitely *Knead* to Try

Photo: Pillsbury.

I’ve been a slow-cooker fan for years, but it’s only recently that I’ve really come to understand how versatile they are. One thing I wish I’d figured out long ago? Slow-cooker rolls are a thing, and they’re delicious. In fact, slow-cooker rolls might be my new favorite thing. They’re easy to make with store-bought doughs, but you can also make them totally from scratch. And, unlike oven-baked rolls, you can start them early in the morning and come home to still-warm rolls that are ready to eat (as long as your slow-cooker has a “warm” setting, which most do).

There’s also the fact that there are many, many different kinds of slow-cooker rolls out there. There are sweet rolls and savory rolls, breakfast rolls and dinner rolls. Heck, there are even dessert roll options, for people anyone who isn’t a cake or a pie person. Below are 17 delicious recipes that showcase just how good (and how versatile) slow-cooker rolls can be. Throw one in your slow-cooker tomorrow morning, and your future self will thank you.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Easy Dinner Rolls

Living Sweet Moments.

1. Easy Dinner Rolls

First things first: Everybody needs a basic dinner roll recipe.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Dilly Dinner Rolls

Better Homes and Gardens.

2. Dilly Dinner Rolls

If you’re serving fish, try these dilly dinner rolls on the side.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Rosemary Pull-Apart Rolls

Who Needs a Cape.

3. Rosemary Pull-Apart Rolls

These rosemary pull-aparts are great for Thanksgiving, or any other day of the year.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Italian Dinner Rolls

Pilsbury.

4. Italian Dinner Rolls

Start with canned French bread dough, end with Italian dinner rolls. Sounds pretty great, right?

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Pull-Apart Pumpkin Bread

Powered By Mom.

5. Pull-Apart Pumpkin Bread Rolls

The next time you have a sweets craving, toss these pull-apart pumpkin rolls in the slow-cooker at night, and wake up to a sweet breakfast the next morning.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | No-Knead Dinner Rolls

The Typical Mom.

6. No-Knead Dinner Rolls

Short on time? These quick rolls come together without any pesky kneading.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls

Sweet Phi.

7. Whole Wheat Dinner Rolls

When you’re in the mood for something a little grainier, give these whole wheat rolls a try.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Monkey Bread

Baked by an Introvert.

8. Monkey Bread

This classic sweet bread gets extra gooey in the slow-cooker. Trust that this is a good thing.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

Everyday Good Thinking.

9. Overnight Cinnamon Rolls

The best part of waking up is definitely finding overnight cinnamon rolls ready to eat in your slow-cooker.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Cherry Monkey Bread

The Typical Mom.

10. Cherry Monkey Bread

You only need three ingredients for this cherry monkey bread, which pulls apart into perfect, fruity rolls.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

The Frugal Girls.

11. Garlic-Parmesan Pull-Apart Bread

Who doesn’t love garlic-Parmesan rolls?

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Pull-Apart Pizza Bread

Recipes That Crock.

12. Pull-Apart Pizza Bread

Next time you anticipate a pizza craving, whip up these pull-apart pizza rolls instead.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Orange Sweet Rolls

Baked by an Introvert.

13. Orange Sweet Rolls

Want a breakfast bread that isn’t cinnamon or banana? Try these orange rolls.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Pesto Monkey Bread

Better Homes and Gardens.

14. Pesto Monkey Bread

Pesto is great on pasta, but it might be even better on savory monkey bread.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Chocolate-Caramel Monkey Bread

Homemade Hooplah.

15. Chocolate-Caramel Monkey Bread

Is chocolate-caramel monkey bread a snack or a dessert? I’m not sure, but I also don’t think it matters.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Whole Wheat Spelt Potato Rolls

Healthy Slow Cooking.

16. Whole Wheat Spelt Potato Rolls

These hearty rolls have all the sweet softness of potato rolls, plus plenty of whole grain fiber from spelt.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Rolls You Knead to Try | Apple Butter Yeast Rolls

A Spicy Perspective.

17. Apple Butter Yeast Rolls

These slightly sweet rolls make a great accompaniment to meaty, heavy dinners.

