17 So-Good Slow Cooker Recipes You Need to Try Before Winter Ends

17 So-Good Slow Cooker Recipes You Need to Try Before Winter Ends

Slow Cooker Quinoa Curry
Photo: Simply Quinoa

It’s January, the coldest, darkest, SAD-dest month of the year, and I’m looking for anything that will make it a little cozier, brighter, and happier. One highly effective way to beat January doldrums: Recipes that are warm, hearty, and soul-satisfying. Add “easy” and “healthy” to that list, and it’s obvious why slow-cooker recipes are winter staples.

The beauty of a slow-cooker is self-evident. You literally throw the ingredients in, set a timer, walk away, and come back to a rich, flavorful, simmering stew of deliciousness. Not sold yet? Guarantee the 17 recipes below—ramen, lo mein, and chili included—will do the trick.

Slow Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup with Split Red Lentils
Slow Cooker Winter Vegetable Soup with Split Red Lentils

A Beautiful Plate

Crock Pot Teriyaki Chicken
Crock Pot Teriyaki Chicken

Well Plated by Erin

Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef
Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef

The Recipe Critic

Crispy Slow Cooker Carnitas
Crispy Slow Cooker Carnitas

Gimme Some Oven

Slow Cooker Balsamic Brussels Sprouts
Slow Cooker Balsamic Brussels Sprouts

Damn Delicious

Slow Cooker Ramen Noodles Recipe
Slow Cooker Ramen Noodles Recipe

Show Me The Yummy

The Best Slow Cooker Pulled Pork
The Best Slow Cooker Pulled Pork

Slow Cooker Gourmet

Slow Cooker Potato and Corn Chowder
Slow Cooker Potato and Corn Chowder

Damn Delicious

One-Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup
One-Pot Creamy Tomato Tortellini Soup

Gal On A Mission

Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans
Slow Cooker Turkey Quinoa Chili with Sweet Potatoes and Black Beans

Well Plated by Erin

Skinny Slow Cooker Kale and Turkey Meatball Soup
Skinny Slow Cooker Kale and Turkey Meatball Soup

Foodie Crush

Slow Cooker Coconut Quinoa Curry
Slow Cooker Coconut Quinoa Curry

Simply Quinoa

Slow Cooker Lo Mein
Slow Cooker Lo Mein

Damn Delicious

Slow Cooker Indian Butter Chicken
Slow Cooker Indian Butter Chicken

Dinner Then Dessert

Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Slow Cooker Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Slow Cooker Gourmet

Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas
Slow Cooker Chicken Fajitas

Cooking Classy

Slow Cooker Parmesan Garlic Herb Chicken and Potatoes
Slow Cooker Parmesan Garlic Herb Chicken and Potatoes

The Recipe Critic

