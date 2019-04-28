17 Plant-Based Slow-Cooker Dinners Anyone Can Make

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re on the hunt for a few plant-based slow-cooker recipes, you’re not alone. Plant-based diets are gaining popularity, although there seems to be some disagreement on what a plant-based diet actually is. In my book, it means eating mostly plants—fruits, veggies, whole grains, beans, legumes, nuts, seeds, herbs and spices—but still leaves room for a little bit of meat, fish and dairy. To other people, it means eating only plant foods, and eliminating animal foods altogether. In other words, veganism.

To make things simple, all of the plant-based slow-cooker recipes below are vegan, made with plenty of veggies, legumes and whole grains—plus various fun ingredients like coconut milk, peanut butter, tortilla chips and even some dairy-free cheese. That’s not to say that a plant-based eating style means eating vegan all the time, it’s just to give everyone some recipe ideas that are meat-free and heavy on plants.

Whether you’re looking to follow a plant-based diet, or just want to try adding a few more plant-based meals to your week, the recipes below are a great place to start. All are foolproof, since your slow cooker does all the work. Plus, each one yield several servings that can easily be refrigerated or frozen for future meals.

1. Chickpea Pumpkin Curry

It may not be peak pumpkin season, but if you can find winter squash at the farmer’s market, this slow-cooker plant-based curry is a great way to punch up its flavor.

2. Black Bean and Rice Soup

Give slow-cooker black bean soup a little extra something by adding rice.

3. Mexican-Style Quinoa Tacos

Who needs ground beef when these slow-cooker plant-based tacos have all that texture from beans and quinoa.

4. Vegetable Lentil Soup

Slow-cooker vegetable lentil soup might not be the most out-of-the-box idea, but you really can’t go wrong with it.

5. Loaded “Baked” Sweet Potatoes

Instead of cranking up your oven for a whole hour, “bake” your sweet potatoes in a slow cooker. Then, fill ’em with corn, beans, herbs and tasty cashew cream.

6. Rice and Beans

If you need a low-fuss, budget-friendly meal, look no further than slow-cooker rice and beans.

7. African-Inspired Peanut Stew

This filling slow-cooker stew is thickened with peanut butter, and filled with chickpeas and all kinds of vegetables.

8. Quinoa Enchilada Casserole

Hard to believe, but this hearty slow-cooker casserole is totally vegan!

9. Curried Vegetable and Chickpea Stew

Not only is this slow-cooker curry stew tasty, it’s also freezer-friendly.

10. Vegan Jambalaya

Vegan jambalaya might seem counterintuitive, but it’s possible. This one’s made with vegan sausage, plus tons of spices.

11. Quinoa Tortilla Soup

The more tortilla chips you add to garnish this slow-cooker soup, the better.

12. Vegan Lasagna

What’s the secret to vegan lasagna, you ask? Vegan cheese, for starters—and plenty of veggies. The recipe calls for gluten-free noodles, but you can use regular if you don’t have a gluten allergy.

13. Lentil Sloppy Joes

What’s more fun than a nostalgic sloppy joe dinner?

14. Tofu Tikka Masala

Tikka masala is a classic Indian dish, and you can make a pretty convincing version in your slow cooker.

15. Curried Kale Soup with Cauliflower Rice

There are so many plants happening in this slow-cooker curried kale soup.

16. Pinto Bean Enchiladas

Wouldn’t it be great to come home to a slow cooker full of warm, plant-based enchiladas at the end of a long day?

17. Stuffed Peppers

Trade the usual beef-and-rice stuffed pepper filling for beans and quinoa, and you have an easy plant-based meal.