17 Slow-Cooker Recipes to Whip Up During March Madness

I consider myself a sports fan. I like watching sports. But really, what I like about the whole ordeal isn’t the games themselves, but the beer and snacks that tend to accompany them. And if you’re still on the fence about the whole sports thing, I know of a few truly delicious March Madness slow-cooker recipes that might just change your mind.

While I don’t religiously follow teams or work my schedule around the playoffs, I do have pretty strong feelings about game snacks. Namely: Every spread needs a good mix of sweet and savory snacks, and there should be at least one thing that can count as a legit meal. And when it comes to the weeks-long event that is March Madness, slow-cooker recipes are always a safe bet.

See, when you’re watching daily games through the week, it’s likely you won’t have time to spend hours making snacks in the kitchen beforehand. This isn’t football season, where most of the action is packed into Sunday afternoon, giving you ample time to prepare. March Madness is like a viewing marathon for basketball fans, which means snacks need to be maintenance (but still tasty).

Whether you’re hosting people or headed elsewhere, these 17 March Madness slow-cooker recipes will make things so much easier.

1. Taco Dip

Turn taco Tuesday into a party with this easy, slow-cooker taco dip.

2. Boozy Salted Caramel Fudge

Need a sweet snack but don’t want to bake? Boozy, slow-cooker, salted caramel fudge to the rescue.

3. French Dip Sandwiches

Don’t force guests to subsist on snacks alone. These slow-cooker French dip sandwiches are fun and simple, but count as a real meal.

4. Giant Chocolate Chip Raisin Cookie

This giant slow-cooker cookie is extra fudgy, with or without a big scoop of ice cream.

5. Spaghetti and Meatballs

Another casual meal option? Slow-cooker spaghetti and meatballs. Although, no guarantee you won’t be cleaning it up off the couch later.

6. Pizza Dip

Sure, you could just skip cooking and order pizza. Or, you could impress everyone with this slow-cooker pizza dip.

7. Korean Meatballs

These lil’ slow-cooker meatballs kind of look like basketballs, right? No? Well, they definitely taste better.

8. Spinach-Artichoke Dip

A party without spinach-artichoke dip is just a gathering.

9. Sweet Heat Kielbasa Dip

Nothing says “sports!” like slow-cooker melted cheese and sausage dip.

10. Salted Caramel Bars

Trust me, you’re going to hope for leftovers of these sweet-savor, slow-cooker salted caramel bars.

11. Thai Curry Nut Mix

Take your bowl of nuts to the next level with this creative slow-cooker Thai curry mix.

12. BBQ Chex Mix

Why buy Chex mix when you can make it to your exact BBQ preferences?

13. Tater Tot Casserole

Everybody loves a good tot casserole.

14. Monkey Bread

This isn’t just any bread. It’s pull-apart, slow-cooker monkey bread.

15. Dinner Rolls

If you’re not feeling the monkey bread and want to go for OG carbs instead, you can’t get much more classic than these slow-cooker dinner rolls.

16. Sweet and Spicy Kielbasa Bites

No matter what you’re craving, these slow-cooker kielbasa bites knock sweet, savory and spicy flavors out of the park.

17. Buffalo Wings

If you’re not eating wings while you watch sports, are you even a real fan??