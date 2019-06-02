17 Healthy Slow-Cooker Recipes to Add to Your Summer Arsenal

Scroll To See More Images

Summer isn’t exactly stew season, but that doesn’t mean you need to put your slow cooker away until it gets cold again. In fact, there are plenty of healthy slow-cooker recipes worth adding to your summer arsenal. (Because enjoying the convenience of a meal that basically cooks itself is fun, no matter the season.) Sure, you probably aren’t in the mood for beef stew or white chicken chili, but doesn’t a pulled chicken sandwich or a lemony piece of salmon sound great right now? Your slow cooker can make that happen!

Another selling point of healthy summer slow-cooker recipes is that they’ll deliver hot, cooked food without turning your whole house into a sauna (I’m looking at you, oven). Sure, a grill can do the same thing, but some nights you just don’t feel like standing outside to babysit it. Plus, with a slow cooker and a little foresight, you can have dinner ready to go the second you walk in the door. (Who doesn’t want that??)

The below slow-cooker recipes are all easy, healthy and perfect for warm summer days. Some are light, while others are super filling. No matter what you’re in the mood for, there’s bound to be something here that catches your eye!

1. Basil Chicken in Coconut Curry Sauce

Pro tip: This slow-cooker basil chicken makes a great filling for simple, summery lettuce wraps.

2. Chicken Thighs With Corn and Potatoes

This quick slow-cooker chicken thigh dinner comes with potatoes and sweet corn.

3. Salmon

Salmon is healthy and easy to make, but nobody wants to crank their oven up in the summer. Let your slow cooker take care of things instead.

4. Peach Chicken

If you’re trying to eat peaches every chance you get (aren’t we all?), this healthy chicken dish is for you.

5. Chicken Fajitas

Just add tortillas, sour cream and cheese, and you have an at-home, semi-healthy fajita feast.

6. Chicken Tacos

Tacos are actually the perfect healthy meal when done right. Top these with crunchy cabbage and a little bit of guac, and you’re set.

7. Tomato Soup

Whip up a grilled cheese to dunk in this slow-cooker tomato soup, and dinner is served.

8. Mediterranean Frittata

Breakfast for dinner? Try a slow-cooker frittata.

9. Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Throwing a party but don’t want to fire up the grill? Try pulled chicken sandwiches in the slow cooker instead.

10. Seafood Stew

Seafood stew may feel initimidatingly fancy, but a slow cooker makes it easy.

11. Greek Chicken

Serve this veggie-packed, briney, slow-cooker chicken straight-up, or put it over rice or salad.

12. Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Make a big batch of rice to serve with this slow-cooker jerk chicken, and you’re set for lunch all week.

13. Jambalaya

If you love jambalaya, this is for you. If you haven’t ever tried it, this is a pretty great place to start.

14. Balsamic Basil-Tomato Pulled Chicken

Sneak in some extra summer tomatoes with this delicious slow-cooker pulled chicken.

15. Shrimp Boil

A shrimp boil is a great summer party idea, but the actual boiling part can be a pain. Instead, use your slow cooker.

16. German Potato Salad

Not all potato salads need to be chilled and mayo-based. Shake things up with this warm German potato salad.

17. Fresh Tomato Sauce

You’ll want to put this slow-cooker tomato sauce on everything, all year long.