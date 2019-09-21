StyleCaster
Share

17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days

What's hot
StyleCaster

17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days

by
17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days

Scroll To See More Images

The irony of sick days is that you theoretically have plenty of time on your hands, but no energy to do anything with it. That’s why slow-cooker recipes for sick days are so great: You spend a few minutes throwing them together, then wait (and sleep, probably) while the slow cooker works its magic.

The best thing about slow-cooker sick day recipes is that they’re inherently cozy, comforting, and (dare we say) healing. Soups are an obvious choice, along with stews, mashed fruits and vegetables, and even oatmeal. Essentially, things you can eat with a spoon.

The next time you’re feeling a little bit under the weather, have someone pick you up the ingredients for one of the slow-cooker sick day recipes below. If you’re lucky, they’ll even stay and prep it for you!

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Chicken Noodle Soup

Fit Foodie Finds.

Chicken Noodle Soup

Nothing heals like chicken noodle soup.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Beef Vegetable Soup

Spend With Pennies.

Beef Vegetable Soup

If beef is your thing, this hearty beef soup will really hit the spot when you’re under the weather.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Minestrone Soup

Little Spice Jar.

Minestrone Soup

A soup doesn’t need meat to be satisfying. Minestrone is a combination of veggies, beans, pasta, and a tomato-y broth.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Split Pea Soup

Coco and Ash.

Split Pea Soup

Split pea soup isn’t for everyone, but if you love it, this recipe will really hit the spot on a sick day.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Chicken Pot Pie

Pinch of Yum.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Yes, you read that right. This soup tastes like chicken pot pie filling, and has a crusty “crouton” on top.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | 7-Minute Bread

Eazy Peazy Meals.

Seven-Minute Bread

This slow-cooker bread takes a couple of hours to cook, but just seven minutes to throw together. It’s great on days when you can only stomach bland, beige food.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Apple Pie Oatmeal

Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom.

Apple Pie Oatmeal

When you’re sick, apple pie oatmeal is a great lunch and dinner choice, too.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Lentil-Vegetable Soup

Sweet Phi.

Lentil-Vegetable Soup

Cozy up with this thick, starchy lentil soup and you’ll feel better in no time.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Ambitious Kitchen.

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes aren’t exactly a complete meal, but when you’re sick and craving comfort food, anything goes.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Sweet Potatoes

Wine and Glue.

Sweet Potatoes

Stuff one of these creamy sweet potatoes with your favorite fillings, or just add a little bit of brown sugar and eat up.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Chickpea Sweet Potato Stew

Skinnytaste.

Chickpea Sweet Potato Stew

This sweet, filling vegetable stew has the added bonus of leafy greens to speed up your recovery.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Best-Ever Beef Stew

The Recipe Critic.

Best-Ever Beef Stew

Beef stew is great any day, but it’s especially tasty when you’ve got a cold.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Rustic Chicken

Craving Tasty.

Rustic Chicken

Sometimes, straight-up chicken in a slow cooker is what you need.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Honey Lime Ginger Pork

The Recipe Critic.

Honey Lime Ginger Pork

They say ginger has medicinal properties. Why not cook it with pork in a slow cooker and call it dinner?

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Countryside Cravings.

Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup with a twist: an extra-healing, gingery broth.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Pear and Ginger Applesauce

One Hundred Dollars a Month.

Pear and Ginger Applesauce

If solid food isn’t doing it for you, applesauce will work.

STYLECASTER | 17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days | Potato Soup

Gimme Some Oven.

Potato Soup

For comfort food that goes down easy, opt for creamy potato soup.

Tags:
share