17 Slow-Cooker Recipes That Are Perfect For Sick Days

The irony of sick days is that you theoretically have plenty of time on your hands, but no energy to do anything with it. That’s why slow-cooker recipes for sick days are so great: You spend a few minutes throwing them together, then wait (and sleep, probably) while the slow cooker works its magic.

The best thing about slow-cooker sick day recipes is that they’re inherently cozy, comforting, and (dare we say) healing. Soups are an obvious choice, along with stews, mashed fruits and vegetables, and even oatmeal. Essentially, things you can eat with a spoon.

The next time you’re feeling a little bit under the weather, have someone pick you up the ingredients for one of the slow-cooker sick day recipes below. If you’re lucky, they’ll even stay and prep it for you!

Chicken Noodle Soup

Nothing heals like chicken noodle soup.

Beef Vegetable Soup

If beef is your thing, this hearty beef soup will really hit the spot when you’re under the weather.

Minestrone Soup

A soup doesn’t need meat to be satisfying. Minestrone is a combination of veggies, beans, pasta, and a tomato-y broth.

Split Pea Soup

Split pea soup isn’t for everyone, but if you love it, this recipe will really hit the spot on a sick day.

Chicken Pot Pie Soup

Yes, you read that right. This soup tastes like chicken pot pie filling, and has a crusty “crouton” on top.

Seven-Minute Bread

This slow-cooker bread takes a couple of hours to cook, but just seven minutes to throw together. It’s great on days when you can only stomach bland, beige food.

Apple Pie Oatmeal

When you’re sick, apple pie oatmeal is a great lunch and dinner choice, too.

Lentil-Vegetable Soup

Cozy up with this thick, starchy lentil soup and you’ll feel better in no time.

Creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mashed potatoes aren’t exactly a complete meal, but when you’re sick and craving comfort food, anything goes.

Sweet Potatoes

Stuff one of these creamy sweet potatoes with your favorite fillings, or just add a little bit of brown sugar and eat up.

Chickpea Sweet Potato Stew

This sweet, filling vegetable stew has the added bonus of leafy greens to speed up your recovery.

Best-Ever Beef Stew

Beef stew is great any day, but it’s especially tasty when you’ve got a cold.

Rustic Chicken

Sometimes, straight-up chicken in a slow cooker is what you need.

Honey Lime Ginger Pork

They say ginger has medicinal properties. Why not cook it with pork in a slow cooker and call it dinner?

Asian Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken noodle soup with a twist: an extra-healing, gingery broth.

Pear and Ginger Applesauce

If solid food isn’t doing it for you, applesauce will work.

Potato Soup

For comfort food that goes down easy, opt for creamy potato soup.