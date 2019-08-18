StyleCaster
16 Slow-Cooker Queso Dips So Sexy, I Could Cry

If you’re having a party, you should make some slow-cooker queso dip to keep your guests happy. And if you’re not having a party, you should still make some slow-cooker queso—to keep yourself happy, and because leftovers can be easily refrigerated and reheated later. Not convinced? You will be after reading this.

The beauty of slow-cooker dip recipes is how straightforward they are. For queso, you combine basic ingredients like cheese, milk, and various mix-ins (veggies, herbs, meat, spices, etc.), then let the slow cooker do its thing and melt them all together into a pool of perfection.

Whether you’re a queso purist (no chunks!) or prefer some extra flavors mixed in there, you’ll find the slow-cooker queso of your dreams somewhere in the list below. Just be sure to share—it’s lot of cheese for just one person.

Copycat Chilis Queso

The Food Charlatan.

Copycat Chili’s Queso Dip

You know you love Chili’s queso dip. Now you can make it at home!

Beef Queso Dip

The Recipe Pot.

Beef Queso Dip

Craving something cheesy and a little meaty? Beef queso dip fits the bill.

Four-Cheese Queso Dip

Snacks and Sips.

Four-Cheese Queso Dip

Why dip a chip in just one cheese when you can dip it in four cheeses?

Five-Ingredient Cheese Dip

Little Spice Jar.

Five-Ingredient Cheese Dip

This five-ingredient dip combines sour cream, cream cheese, cheddar, and two other things you’ll need to read on to find out.

Queso Blanco

A Wicked Whisk.

Queso Blanco

Replicate your favorite Mexican restaurant’s creamy, white cheese dip with this recipe.

Nacho Cheese

Dinner Then Dessert.

Nacho Cheese

Everyone needs a little more nacho cheese in their lives.

Guinness Beer Cheese

The Two-Bite Club.

Guinness Beer Cheese

Beer cheese is the perfect snack for happy hour.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

Strawberry Blonde Kitchen.

Philly Cheesesteak Dip

This cheesy, beefy dip is best served with bread—just like an actual cheesesteak!

Cheesy Hamburger Dip

Julie’s Eats and Treats.

Cheesy Hamburger Dip

Just like a cheeseburger, this dip is made with good old American cheese.

Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip

Slow-Cooker Gourmet.

Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Dip

If you like sausage and pepper sandwiches, you’ll love sausage and pepper jack cheese dip.

White Queso

Kid-Friendly Things To Do.

White Queso

There’s tons of flavor packed into this luscious queso.

Queso Chicken Dip

Gimme Delicious.

Queso Chicken Dip

Packed with chicken, beans and veggies, this queso is practically a balanced meal!

Cheesy Lobster, Shrimp, and Crab Dip

Oh Sweet Basil.

Cheesy Lobster, Shrimp, and Crab Dip

This seafood queso dip is definitely fancy, but it’s still pretty easy to make.

Pizza Dip

Real Housemoms.

Pizza Dip

No one’s saying you shouldn’t order a pizza, but why not make this pizza dip to go with it?

Creamy Onion Dip

Brooklyn Farm Girl.

Creamy Onion Dip

Hot onion dip tastes best straight out of the slow cooker.

