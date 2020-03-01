12 Treat-Yourself Potato Recipes You Can Make In A Slow Cooker

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s one perfect food on this complicated earth, my money is on the potato. I love baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, French fries and all other potato iterations, so when I started brainstorming slow cooker potato recipes, I knew I’d struck a gold mine.

From spicy taco potatoes to decadent cheesy potatoes to funeral potatoes—BTW, if anyone knows the story behind that name, clue me in—read on for twelve of the top potato recipes you can make in your slow cooker right now. Just know that if you do, I expect you to invite me over and serve them to me as a thank-you for bringing these bomb recipes to your attention. You’re so welcome!

Garlic Parmesan Potatoes

Damn Delicious calls these simple, delicious potatoes “the easiest side dish you will ever make in the crockpot”.

Cheesy Potatoes

This recipe only requires five ingredients, so it’ll likely be the first one I try. What can I say, I’m no Master Chef!

Loaded Potatoes

Repeat after me: I deserve these incredible loaded potatoes. A lil’ bacon never hurt nobody!

Garlic Ranch Red Potatoes

If you’re a devout lover of ranch dressing (TBH, who isn’t?), this garlic ranch flavor will be right up your alley.

Baked Potatoes

If you haven’t slow-cooked a baked potato, then my friend, you haven’t yet lived.

Scalloped Potatoes

Excuse me while I drool as I daydream about these cheesy scalloped potatoes. Delish!

Baked Potato Casserole

Entertaining anytime soon? Whip up this baked potato casserole and don’t be surprised when your guests ask for seconds.

Potato Soup

Personally, I’m a craves-soup-even-in-90-degree-weather kind of gal, so I have no doubt this slow cooker potato soup will be one I make on repeat.

More Potato Soup

What can I say? The more delicious soup recipes, the merrier! That has always been my motto, and this version is extra-creamy.

Spicy Taco Potatoes

Please direct your attention to the potatoes at the top-right-hand corner of this photo. Yes, they are in fact spicy taco-flavored. You’re so, so welcome.

Funeral Potatoes

I don’t know why this cheesy potato masterpiece is referred to as “funeral potatoes,” but I do know I want them in my belly.

Potatoes Au Gratin

Let’s wrap this up with a little au gratin action, should we? No more decadent slow-cooked potato recipe exists. YUM.