12 Treat-Yourself Potato Recipes You Can Make In A Slow Cooker

Bella Gerard
Photo: Food With Feeling

If there’s one perfect food on this complicated earth, my money is on the potato. I love baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, French fries and all other potato iterations, so when I started brainstorming slow cooker potato recipes, I knew I’d struck a gold mine.

From spicy taco potatoes to decadent cheesy potatoes to funeral potatoes—BTW, if anyone knows the story behind that name, clue me in—read on for twelve of the top potato recipes you can make in your slow cooker right now. Just know that if you do, I expect you to invite me over and serve them to me as a thank-you for bringing these bomb recipes to your attention. You’re so welcome!

slow cooker garlic parmesan potatoes damn delicious

Damn Delicious

Garlic Parmesan Potatoes

Damn Delicious calls these simple, delicious potatoes “the easiest side dish you will ever make in the crockpot”.

 

slow cooker cheesy potatoes sweet phi

Sweet Phi

Cheesy Potatoes

This recipe only requires five ingredients, so it’ll likely be the first one I try. What can I say, I’m no Master Chef!

 

slow cooker loaded potatoes delish

Chelsea Lupkin/Delish

Loaded Potatoes

Repeat after me: I deserve these incredible loaded potatoes. A lil’ bacon never hurt nobody!

 

slow cooker garlic potatoes the salty marshmallow

The Salty Marshmallow

Garlic Ranch Red Potatoes

If you’re a devout lover of ranch dressing (TBH, who isn’t?), this garlic ranch flavor will be right up your alley.

 

slow cooker baked potatoes well plated

Well Plated

Baked Potatoes

If you haven’t slow-cooked a baked potato, then my friend, you haven’t yet lived.

 

slow cooker scalloped potatoes lil luna

Lil’ Luna

Scalloped Potatoes

Excuse me while I drool as I daydream about these cheesy scalloped potatoes. Delish!

 

slow cooker baked potato casserole magical

The Magical Slow Cooker

Baked Potato Casserole

Entertaining anytime soon? Whip up this baked potato casserole and don’t be surprised when your guests ask for seconds.

 

slow cooker potato soup slow roasted Italian

The Slow Roasted Italian

Potato Soup

Personally, I’m a craves-soup-even-in-90-degree-weather kind of gal, so I have no doubt this slow cooker potato soup will be one I make on repeat.

 

slow cooker potato soup food with feeling

Food With Feeling

More Potato Soup

What can I say? The more delicious soup recipes, the merrier! That has always been my motto, and this version is extra-creamy.

 

slow cooker spicy taco potatoes cookie rookie

The Cookie Rookie

Spicy Taco Potatoes

Please direct your attention to the potatoes at the top-right-hand corner of this photo. Yes, they are in fact spicy taco-flavored. You’re so, so welcome.

 

slow cooker funeral potatoes show me the yummy

Show Me The Yummy

Funeral Potatoes

I don’t know why this cheesy potato masterpiece is referred to as “funeral potatoes,” but I do know I want them in my belly.

 

slow cooker potatoes au gratin gourmet

Slow Cooker Gourmet

Potatoes Au Gratin

Let’s wrap this up with a little au gratin action, should we? No more decadent slow-cooked potato recipe exists. YUM.

