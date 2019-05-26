StyleCaster
Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer

by
Photo: Half-Baked Harvest.

Slow-cooker pasta might be the ultimate weeknight game-changer. It’s a broad category—a slow-cooker pasta dinner can be anything from brothy tomato soup with noodles, to a hearty alfredo—but a universally popular one, which means you really can’t go wrong. If you’re in the mood for a particular flavor, chances are you can work that flavor into an easy pasta—and an easy pasta you can whip up in your slow cooker, at that.

Slow-cooker pasta might not be intuitive, since normally you use a slow-cooker for recipes with long cooking times, not quick dishes. But in certain circumstances, the slow-cooker pasta route is a real time saver. You can get dinner ready to go in the morning, set it to cook for a certain amount of time, then leave it warming in the slow cooker until you’re ready to eat. This way, you can spend as much time as possible soaking up the great summer weather outside.

There’s truly something for everybody on the list below. If you’re skeptical, start with something simple like baked ziti or chicken alfredo. If you’re confident, skip straight to stuffed shells or pasta e fagoli. The summer is long and full of opportunities to make and eat slow-cooker pastas—why not take advantage of all of them?

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Slow-Cooker Gourmet.

1. Chicken Alfredo Pasta

This creamy chicken pasta might be simple, but it sure is satisfying.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Easy Taco Pasta

Kristine’s Kitchen Blog.

2. Easy Taco Pasta

Take Taco Tuesday in a different direction with this easy, cheesy pasta.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Million Dollar Pasta

The Country Crock.

3. Million-Dollar Pasta

Despite its name, million-dollar pasta is very budget-friendly.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Pesto Chicken Mozzarella Pasta

The Magical Slow-Cooker.

4. Pesto Chicken Mozzarella Pasta

You can use fresh herbs to make your own pesto, or throw this chicken pasta together with the store-bought stuff.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Baked Ziti

The Kitchn.

5. Baked Ziti

Classic ziti, made easier.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Beef and Cheese Pasta

The Cooking Jar.

6. Beef and Cheese Pasta

When you’re sick of cheeseburgers, trade in your grill for slow-cooker and make beef and cheese pasta instead.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Mac and Cheese

Delish.

7. Mac and Cheese

This mac and cheese takes a little longer than the boxed stuff, but it’s worth the extra foresight.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Chicken Meatball Pasta Bake

Slimming Eats.

8. Chicken Meatball Pasta Bake

Trade red meat for chicken in this meatball pasta bake.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Lasagna

I Heart Naptime.

9. Lasagna

Some days, only lasagna will do.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

Chelsea’s Messy Apron.

10. Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

This chicken alfredo has some green mixed in, to cover all your bases.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Creamy Tortellini Soup

Cafe DeLites.

11. Creamy Tortellini Soup

It’s never too hot for this creamy tortellini soup!

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Stuffed Shells With Spinach

Everyday Good Thinking.

12. Stuffed Shells With Spinach

Stuffed shells make for a pretty nutritious dinner when you drown them in tomato sauce and fill them with chopped spinach!

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Southwestern Cheesy Chicken Pasta

The Magical Slow-Cooker.

13. Southwestern Cheesy Chicken Pasta

This Southwestern-style pasta is great for kids, too.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Sun-Dried Tomato Penne Vodka

Half-Baked Harvest.

14. Sun-Dried Tomato Penne Vodka

Classic penne vodka gets an update with umami-packed sun-dried tomatoes.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Spaghetti and Meatballs

The Country Cook.

15. Spaghetti and Meatballs

Cook your spaghetti and your meatballs at the same time in a slow-cooker!

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Eggplant Pasta

Cleverly Simple.

16. Eggplant Pasta

In the mood for something meaty but meatless? Eggplant pasta will do the trick.

STYLECASTER | Slow-Cooker Pastas Are the Easiest Way to Indulge in a Lazy, Decadent Meal This Summer | Pasta E Fagioli

The Kitchn.

17. Pasta E Fagioli

This pasta-studded tomato broth may be the only soup that actually tastes better in the summer.

