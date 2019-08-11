11 Easy Slow-Cooker Pancake Recipes That’ll up Your Breakfast Game

Breakfast aficionado or not, I’m willing to bet you’ve never tried your hand at slow-cooker pancakes before. And, that’s fair enough—stovetop pancake recipes are relatively easy. And, well, if it ain’t broke ... Except, some days you just don’t have time to heat a skillet and patiently wait for batches of pancakes to cook on both sides without burning.

Enter: slow-cooker pancakes. Really, they’re more like cakes, since you ditch the pan and turn the whole recipe into a single, giant pancake. Slow-cooker pancakes are made with pancake batter and typical pancake mix-ins, and the end result is a fluffy, syrup-absorbing pillow of delicious carbs.

The next time you anticipate craving pancakes for breakfast or brunch, have a little foresight and let your slow cooker do all the work. Scroll through for a list of super easy slow-cooker pancake recipes—we promise, you’ll be back for more.

Pancake Cake

This large pancake cake uses boxed pancake mix, but no one would guess.

Simple Pancake

This simple pancake recipe is great if you have a relatively small slow-cooker and want to make a (big) single serving.

Blueberry Breakfast Casserole

This blueberry casserole is more like a cross between a pancake and a muffin—which is to say, it’s fantastic.

Blueberry-Vanilla Pancakes

Use real vanilla extract and you’ll take this blueberry pancake from good to outstanding.

Cinnamon Roll Pancake

If you want to make the house smell like cinnamon rolls without actually turning on your oven, opt for a slow-cooker cinnamon roll pancake.

Fancy Pancake

If you’re feeling extra classy, this fancy pancake is gorgeous and works with pretty much any topping.

Cinnamon Swirl Pancake Bake

This cinnamon pancake is extra dessert-like, thanks to a sweet cinnamon swirl.

Pancakes From Scratch

Forget boxed pancake mix; the only shortcut you’ll take in making these from-scratch pancakes is using a slow-cooker instead of a skillet.

German Pancakes

These eggy puffed pancakes are a little outside the norm but definitely worth trying.

Giant Blueberry Pancake

This sweet blueberry pancake is sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

Keto German Pancake

You can make this low-carb German pancake in an Instant Pot using the slow-cooker setting or in any regular slow cooker.